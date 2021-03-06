From September 2020 to February 2021, 1,480 tested positive for Covid-19 at Mumbai airport
From September 2020 to February this year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has conducted more than 220,000 tests for Covid-19. Of these, 1,480 proved to be Covid-positive.
Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test counters were set up at CSMIA on September 6 last year for passengers arriving in Mumbai and 1,776 tests were conducted that month. In October, this facility was extended to departing passengers as well as non-passengers who were visiting the airport to drop off or pick up family and friends. CSMIA also rolled out an express test that provides results in 13 minutes.
In February, CSMIA registered over 80,923 tests in February.
Currently, the airport hosts three facilities in Terminal 2 — at Level 2 arrival exit near Gate B; Level 2 airside corridor; and Level 4 Departure on the curbside opposite Gate 2 — and has over 30 counters of testing facilities for international and domestic passengers. These include molecular testing facilities that offer passengers the option to get test results within 13 minutes.
