Fuel price hike: Transporters set to protest on June 28

Fuel prices in the city surged on Wednesday with petrol nearing 103 for each litre and diesel approaching the 95-mark
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 12:36 AM IST

Fuel prices in the city surged on Wednesday with petrol nearing 103 for each litre and diesel approaching the 95-mark. One litre of petrol was available at 102.82 and diesel at 94.84 in Mumbai. Transporters’ bodies across India have decided to stage a one-day protest on June 28 and they are likely announce indefinite agitation if demands are not met.

An increase of 24 paise and 14 paise were witnessed on petrol and diesel respectively on Wednesday in the city. On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at 102.58 while one litre of diesel was available at 94.70.

“An urgent meeting was held on the issue of continual surge in diesel prices and the government’s apathy to the plight of the transport fraternity which is struggling for survival and sustenance. The house decided that there will be a nationwide protest on June 28 across the country and a memorandum will be submitted to the Prime Minister. It has been decided to prepare for indefinite nationwide chakkajam and if similar conditions persist the same will be announced in due course.” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Transporters have been demanding a decrease in fuel prices, provision of instalments for moratorium and relief to the sector.

