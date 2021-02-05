IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fuel prices rise again in Mumbai: Petrol costs 93.20 per litre, diesel 83.67
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Fuel prices rise again in Mumbai: Petrol costs 93.20 per litre, diesel 83.67

The surge in fuel prices irked both transporters and citizens who demanded that the state look into the matter immediately and take measures to control the surge in prices.
READ FULL STORY
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST

Fuel prices in the city are at an all-time high with one litre of petrol costing more than 93 on Thursday. While one litre of petrol was available at 93.20, diesel was priced at 83.67.

The increase in fuel prices comes after eight days. The prices had remained constant since January 27, when a litre of petrol was priced at 92.86 and diesel 83.30.

The surge in fuel prices irked both transporters and citizens who demanded that the state look into the matter immediately and take measures to control the surge in prices.

“As diesel prices continue to surge, there is a strong resentment among the transport fraternity of India and they clamour for a strong action to press for their demands. The governing council meeting will be convened this weekend and we will finalise decisions [on actions to be taken]. The budget has also failed to assuage the tattered souls of road transport sector of India which is already financially-strained post lockdown,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, core committee, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Citizens have also demanded immediate attention of the government. “If fuel prices are not controlled, they could soon reach 100 in the city. Residents are already suffering with financial constraints, and rising fuel prices are increasing their burden. The government should look into the issue immediately and reduce the prices,” said Dr Charu Jain, a Byculla resident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
On Wednesday, Vanashakti, a non-government organisation (NGO), wrote to the state government and the mangroves cell, highlighting ‘extensive destruction of mangroves, wetlands and buffer zones in Mahul’. (Hindustan Times)
On Wednesday, Vanashakti, a non-government organisation (NGO), wrote to the state government and the mangroves cell, highlighting ‘extensive destruction of mangroves, wetlands and buffer zones in Mahul’. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Mangrove cell to act against debris dumping in Mahul following complaints

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The state mangrove cell on Thursday visited Mahul in Chembur and found evidence of destruction of mangroves on government land
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt replaces Jalyukt Shivar with 3-year water conservation scheme

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The three-year programme will be implemented at an expenditure of 1,340 crore and has been named Chief Minister Water Conservation Programme (CMWCP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccine shots being administered to people at Nair Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Covid-19 vaccine shots being administered to people at Nair Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Not six but 78 doctors lost their lives to Covid-19 in Maharashtra, IMA tells Centre

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), a national voluntary organisation of doctors, has said the Centre is underreporting the number of doctors who have succumbed to Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the second phase, Asha workers were vaccinated at Thane Civil Hospital on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
In the second phase, Asha workers were vaccinated at Thane Civil Hospital on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

Phase 2: 58 frontline workers vaccinated in Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:21 AM IST
On Thursday, around 58 frontline workers were vaccinated as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started the second phase of the vaccination drive in which policemen, firemen and civic officials will be vaccinated
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra Tourism Development Board is also offering attractive packages to those visiting the picturesque town during the monsoon.(HT File Photo)
The Maharashtra Tourism Development Board is also offering attractive packages to those visiting the picturesque town during the monsoon.(HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra state tourism dept to organise 20 mini festivals in Feb-Mar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Some of the landmark festivals to be held in Nashik include Grape Harvesting, Nandur Madhyameshwar, Bhandardara in Ahmednagar and Laling Fort Festival in Dhule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nana Patole. (HT Photo)
Nana Patole. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Speaker Nana Patole to resign, to head Congress in state

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Congress leaders in Delhi spoke with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and conveyed the decision, said people aware of the matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Food trucks get a push in BMC budget, 65 locations designated across Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:56 PM IST
This plan is an extension of BMC’s plan to station food trucks across the city, for which it had prepared a draft policy last year. The idea of food trucks has also been given a push by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray
READ FULL STORY
Close
The seaplane, under the government’s Udey Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) project is operated by Spice Shuttle, a fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
The seaplane, under the government’s Udey Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) project is operated by Spice Shuttle, a fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

India: Seaplane flown back to Maldives for 2nd time in 3 months for maintenance

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 AM IST
For the second time in three months, the country’s sole seaplane has been flown back to the Maldives for “scheduled maintenance”, following which seaplane operations were suspended from Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic in March last year left hundreds of cancer patients – both within and those coming from outside the city – without early intervention and timely treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local fisherfolk had approached the court as they thought access to the Lotus jetty at Haji Ali would be restricted due to the ongoing coastal road work. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Local fisherfolk had approached the court as they thought access to the Lotus jetty at Haji Ali would be restricted due to the ongoing coastal road work. (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Will not obstruct access to south Mumbai jetty, BMC assures HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the court it was building a navigation bridge for the benefit of the fisherfolk at the spot and they could access to the jetty. The court permitted the fisherfolk to approach the evaluation committee set up by the civic body to settle their damage claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of 39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
mumbai news

Health top priority in BMC budget

By Eeshanpriya MS and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The BMC, the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of 39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Rape survivor woman cop dies by suicide

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The woman cop, in her complaint to police, had alleged that the accused raped her on different occasions after promising marriage and later refused to marry her. The police said the woman was suffering from depression.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Power tussle on in Maharashtra: Consumers, MSEDCL both wait for relief

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
MSEDCL’s arrears at 63,740 crore; Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government’s flip-flop over bill waiver irks the already troubled consumers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra government has decided to restart physical classes in colleges and universities from February 15, after a coronavirus-enforced gap of over 10 months, said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.
The Maharashtra government has decided to restart physical classes in colleges and universities from February 15, after a coronavirus-enforced gap of over 10 months, said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.
mumbai news

Maharashtra to reopen colleges from February 15

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has decided to restart physical classes in colleges and universities from February 15, after a coronavirus-enforced gap of over 10 months, said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar and education committee chairperson Sandhya Joshi release the BMC Year 2021-22 Education Budget, at BMC headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
Joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar and education committee chairperson Sandhya Joshi release the BMC Year 2021-22 Education Budget, at BMC headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai education budget: 16 crore for Covid-19 essentials in civic schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Supplying Covid-19-related essentials, opening 10 new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools and rebranding civic schools – are some initiatives the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend on, as part of its education budget for 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP