Fuel prices rise again in Mumbai: Petrol costs ₹93.20 per litre, diesel ₹83.67
Fuel prices in the city are at an all-time high with one litre of petrol costing more than ₹93 on Thursday. While one litre of petrol was available at ₹93.20, diesel was priced at ₹83.67.
The increase in fuel prices comes after eight days. The prices had remained constant since January 27, when a litre of petrol was priced at ₹92.86 and diesel ₹83.30.
The surge in fuel prices irked both transporters and citizens who demanded that the state look into the matter immediately and take measures to control the surge in prices.
“As diesel prices continue to surge, there is a strong resentment among the transport fraternity of India and they clamour for a strong action to press for their demands. The governing council meeting will be convened this weekend and we will finalise decisions [on actions to be taken]. The budget has also failed to assuage the tattered souls of road transport sector of India which is already financially-strained post lockdown,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, core committee, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
Citizens have also demanded immediate attention of the government. “If fuel prices are not controlled, they could soon reach ₹100 in the city. Residents are already suffering with financial constraints, and rising fuel prices are increasing their burden. The government should look into the issue immediately and reduce the prices,” said Dr Charu Jain, a Byculla resident.
