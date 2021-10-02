Fuel prices touch all-time high in Mumbai, petrol sells at 108 per litre

At an all-time high, fuel prices surged in Mumbai on Saturday. Petrol crossed ₹108 while diesel crossed ₹98 in the city on Saturday. Fuel prices increased in the city on the third consecutive day.

One litre of petrol was priced at ₹108.19 while a litre of diesel was available at ₹98.16. An increase of 24 paise and 32 paise were witnessed respectively on Saturday.

Fuel prices were hiked in Thane as well, one litre of petrol was available at ₹108.33 while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹98.29.

On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at Rs. 107.95 while one litre of diesel was available at ₹97.84.

Petrol increased by 24 paise while diesel increased by 32 paise on Friday.

On Thursday, petrol was priced at ₹107.71 per litre while one litre of diesel was available at ₹97.52 in Mumbai.

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani, petrol was the costliest in the state at ₹110.75 while diesel was selling at ₹99.70 in Amravati.