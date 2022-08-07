FYJC admissions: Over 51% students allotted seats in first round didn’t confirm seats
Mumbai Over 51% students who were allotted seats in the first common admission round for first year junior college (FYJC) courses did not confirm their seats.
As many as 71,688 students out of the 1.39 lakh students have not confirmed admissions, said the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE). Meanwhile, students can now make changes to their admission forms to be eligible for the second merit list, scheduled to be announced on August 12.
“Maximum students who were allotted seats in the first preference institute have confirmed admissions whereas very few of those who were allotted seats in second, third and fourth preference institute have accepted admissions. We are hoping to fill up all vacant seats in the upcoming rounds,” said an official from the DyDE office.
“Once again this year, students are confirming admissions online, and many are finding it difficult to understand what documents they need to upload in order to confirm admissions. This could be one of the reasons why seat confirmation is low this year,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college. She added that many students are also aiming at specific bifocal subjects in class 11 and therefore ensuring they don’t confirm admissions unless they are allotted seats in colleges and courses of their own choice.
After displaying a list of vacant seats following round one of admissions, as per the updated schedule for FYJC admissions, students will now get a chance to refill their respective application forms and update their list of 10 preferred colleges, according to the available seat vacancy. Students yet to be allotted a seat can refill their forms until Tuesday, 10pm. Following the processing of the new forms, the second merit list will be displayed on Friday.
On uproar over rape law, Rajasthan CM says ‘I only said the truth’
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in the eye of a storm over his remark on the law to hang rape accused, said he was only speaking the truth. On Friday, the Rajasthan chief minister said that ever since the law to hang rape accused came into force, incidents of murdering rape victims have increased across the country. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan termed Gehlot's remark as unfortunate and shameful.
Nurture, and explore Nature in #DelhiRains
The importance of co-existance of humankind and Nature is of utmost importance, for both the current and the future generations. There are many biodiversity spots across NCR, which create awareness on preserving our environment and the many resources we generate from it. In the months of monsoon, these places acquire a new and greener look, and remind us how they helps conserve and nourish the flora and fauna.
JD(U) not to join Union council of ministers: Party after RCP Singh resigned
A day after RCP Singh resigned from the JD(U), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's party on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers, news agency PTI reported. Addressing a press conference, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since "his body was here but his soul was elsewhere".
UP police grieve death of explosive detection dog 'Oli'
The Uttar Pradesh police has lost one of its most loyal workers. After serving the department for more than 10 years, constable 'Oli', a dog that specialised in explosive detection, died here on Saturday. A condolence parade was organised for Oli. Over the last 10 years, Oli was instrumental in apprehending criminals and finding out hidden explosives on multiple occasions. Oli died while on duty on Saturday evening.
Raj: Gehlot’s remarks on ‘murders after rapes post death penalty’ draws Oppn ire
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's comments on 'murders after rapes' has sparked a massive controversy, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party stating that the CM “cannot escape from the failures of the government by making absurd statements”. Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said Gehlot's statement is unfortunate and shameful. From January 2020 to January 2022, 4,091 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in the state, hRathoresaid.
