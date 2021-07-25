FYJC optional CET site to be open from Monday 3pm

Six days after the website for the optional common entrance test (CET) exam for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions was launched, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Sunday announced that the registration will now be open from July 26, 3pm till August 2.

Class 10 students interested in opting for the CET exam can now log in to https://cet.11thadmission.org.in to complete the registration process.

“Students who completed the registration process last week need to only use their application form number to be eligible for the CET exam. We are also giving enough time to students to complete the registration process,” said the official statement from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released on Sunday.

Originally, registration for the optional CET exam for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) seats was scheduled to take place between July 20 and 26. New dates will be announced soon, said the official.

This year, the Class 10 board exams across several school education boards had to be scrapped due to rising Covid-19 cases. Results for the Class 10 batch was instead based on students’ performance in Class 9 and 10 combined. While Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results were announced last week, the Council of Indian Secondary Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced ICSE results on Saturday.

According to the circular released by the state board last week, an optional CET exam based solely on the SSC syllabus and consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks will be conducted. This two-hour paper will be conducted in physical mode on August 21 from 11am to 1pm.

Last month, a Class 10 ICSE student approached the Bombay high court seeking help in this matter. The student’s petition points out the ‘bias’ against students of other boards and the added stress for students, therefore. The court this week asked the state board to consider conducting the CET with the syllabus of ICSE and CBSE boards as well, the board is yet to respond to this as yet.