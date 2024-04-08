Gadchiroli seeks IAF chopper support for Lok Sabha polls amid Maoist threat

The Gadchiroli district administration has requested five Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters to ensure smooth conduct of Lok Sabha polls on April 19, as the region faces a significant threat from Maoists. The IAF will provide five M 17 V5 helicopters from Raipur and Nagpur to support the poll process. (Representative file photo)

Typically, the IAF provides one or two helicopters for poll-related activities.

The decision to deploy additional helicopters comes in response to the fear of polling parties being ambushed en route to polling stations.

The IAF will provide five M 17 V5 helicopters from Raipur and Nagpur to support the poll process in Gadchiroli and other parts of the country.

According to Gadchiroli collector Sanjay Daine, 205 polling parties will be dispatched by helicopters from three locations: Gadchiroli, Aheri, and Wadse.

Superintendent of Police Neelotpal is working on the finer details of the operation.

In a departure from the usual practice of sending EVMs to polling stations a day before the polls, the district administration will dispatch them from 16 April.

The authorities have constructed helipads at various locations and cleared vegetation within a one-kilometre radius of each landing site. After the polls, the polling parties will be brought back on 20 and 21 April, with the IAF set to leave Gadchiroli on 22 April.

Each polling party will consist of four members and will carry EVMs to 57 locations from the three dispatch points. 820 staffers will use the helicopters, marking the first time the IAF has provided five helicopters for the region’s poll process.

According to people aware of the development in police, hardcore Maoists were arrested on Sunday evening, and interrogations are underway to determine if they intended to disrupt the poll process.

The exact number of sorties is yet to be decided, with the home department set to cover the costs for the IAF, which will also bring large quantities of fuel for the sorties.

The Gadchiroli parliamentary seat has 948 polling stations, with 428 classified as sensitive or hyper-sensitive. The district police have received 40 companies of central armed police forces from outside, with a total of 87 companies and nearly 16,000 personnel from various forces and Gadchiroli police being deployed for the polling process.

Furthermore, the Gadchiroli administration has requested a heli air ambulance service during the election period to facilitate quick evacuation in case of an ambush. The air ambulance will be stationed in Gadchiroli to transport any ambushed individuals to Nagpur for treatment.