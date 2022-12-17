Gang that looted 56 lakh from an ATM nabbed after 11 months

Navi Mumbai Around 11 months after a gang made away with ₹56 lakh cash by breaking open an ATM machine using gas cutter in Pen, four people were arrested by Raigad local crime branch. However, the accused were nabbed for another crime in Haryana and there they confessed to their role in the Pen loot.

The accused identified as Waseem Akram Akhtar Hussain (30) and Majeed Jumma Khan (25), arrested by Haryana police, were taken into custody by Pen police. Further investigations led the police to another two accused namely, Hassan Siraj Khan (36) and Sakeer Abdul Raheem Khan (27).

“The accused Hassan used to work as a JCB operator in Pen area and was well aware of the locations in Pen and Wadkhal area. He surveyed many ATM centres, but zeroed in on one SBI ATM centre which neither had CCTV camera nor a watchman. He was also aware of the place in Wadkhal wherein gas cutter was available.

“After purchasing the cutter, he along with his gang members, broke into the ATM and made away with ₹56.30 lakh cash by cutting the machine using a gas cutter,” Raigad superintendent of police Somnath Gharge said.

The robbery had taken place in the wee hours of January 17. Of the stolen amount, only ₹5 lakh cash was recovered by the police. The police are now investigating if the accused were involved in any other crime in Raigad while Khan was employed here.