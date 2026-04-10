MUMBAI: Amid loud protests and heated exchanges, the much-opposed Gargai dam proposal, approved at a revised cost of ₹5,051 crore, was passed at the BMC general body meeting on Thursday. The debate took an unusual turn when the House turned into a quasi-mushaira, with leaders from both the opposition and the ruling alliance using couplets to make their point. Gargai dam proposal passed amid ‘poetic’ showdown in BMC

Congress leader Ashraf Azmi opened his argument with an Urdu couplet: ‘Tumhare filon mein gaanv ka mausam gulabi hai/ Lekin tumhare aankde jhoothe hai, ye dava kitabi hai, Tumhare mez chaandi ke, tumhare jaam sone ke, Magar Ramu ke ghar mein aaj bhi tooti rakabi hai.” (In your files, the weather in villages is rosy/ But your figures are false and exist only in books/ Your tables are silver and goblets gold/ but Ramu’s house still has only a broken bowl.)

Azmi argued that the Gargai dam project had not yet begun and was already facing major hurdles. He said the environmental clearance was only one aspect; rehabilitation of six villages remained a serious concern. Pointing out that the project cost had escalated by nearly ₹2,000 crore even before work began, he warned that there could be even further escalation.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s former three-time standing committee chairman Yashodhar Phanse raised environmental concerns, stating that nearly 3,10,000 trees would be cut in the Palghar project area. Azmi questioned the lack of progress on the compensatory afforestation in Chandrapur and the rehabilitation of Palghar’s villagers, stating that no concrete initiative had yet been taken.

Members of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance strongly defended the project, calling it essential to meet Mumbai’s growing water needs. Leader of the house Ganesh Kankhar countered Azmi with a couplet of his own: ‘Aap bole bade imaandari se lekin aapki baaton mein jazbaat kam the, afsos zyada tha/ Aap udhar baithe hain, aapki kashti wahan doobi hai jahan paani kam tha.’ (You spoke with honesty, but your words carried more regret than conviction; Your boat sank not in deep waters but in shallow ones due to your own weaknesses.) The couplet drew loud applause from the ruling alliance parties.

Responding to concerns over cost escalation, Kankhar said the government had saved nearly ₹350 crore through negotiations. Stressing that water remained the most pressing issue for corporators across Mumbai, he said that Mumbai currently needed around 4,700 MLD of water but got only 4,100 MLD, making new sources essential.

Responding to the opposition’s objections, he added that his priority was the welfare of Mumbaikars, not political positioning, and recalled that the Middle Vaitarna project was supported by all parties when it was initiated during the opposition’s tenure. Addressing mayor Ritu Tawde, Kankhar said that the supplementary proposal was introduced after serious concerns were raised by members, and the ruling party supported it with Mumbai’s long-term water security in mind.

After the mayor passed the proposal, the House witnessed fresh commotion, with opposition members demanding a poll. A senior opposition corporator told HT, “Next time we will be aggressive and stage a walkout.”