Gas leak blast injures two workers in Kamothe, contractor booked

Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:38 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: A day after the fire caused due to gas leak in a pipeline severely injured two workers and caused minor injuries to three occupants of a flat, the Kamothe police have booked the contractor responsible for the work being done

Raina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: A day after the fire caused due to gas leak in a pipeline severely injured two workers and caused minor injuries to three occupants of a flat, the Kamothe police have booked the contractor responsible for the work being done.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 8pm at Dudhe Corner Society in Kamothe Sector-6, while the workers were connecting Mahanagar gas pipeline and installing meter inside a flat.

According to police, a sudden gas leak led to a fire in the kitchen in which the workers, identified as Santosh Mohite (50) and Ashish Mohite (28), sustained burn injuries. Three members of the house, including a 10-month-old baby, received minor injuries.

“The two workers from Eagle Enterprises, were working without any safety gear as the contractor had provided none. Hence, we have booked the contractor for negligence causing severe injuries,” a police officer from Kamothe police station said.

The police have admitted all the injured to a hospital in Kamothe. While Santosh suffered 50% burns, Ashish has 30% burn injuries.

Thursday, February 16, 2023
