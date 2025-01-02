NAVI MUMBAI: Authorities responding to a call about a gas leak from an apartment in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai were taken aback to find the bodies of a mother and her son in the flat on Wednesday evening. Gas leak leads cops to two bodies in Kamothe flat

The deceased, identified as Jitendra Jaggi, 45, and Geeta Jaggi, 70, had been living in the apartment. The bodies were found in separate bedrooms. Although police have registered a case of accidental death, they are investigating whether the incident was a murder or a suicide.

Police said a call about a gas leak was received from a flat in Dream Land housing society in Sector 6 in Kamothe. The apartment was locked from the inside and the fire brigade had to break open the door. “All three burners of the gas stove were open, causing the flat to fill with gas,” said assistant commissioner of police, Ashok Rajput.

“The bodies were found in two separate bedrooms and there were injury marks on the facial region of the man. So we are not ruling out any angle, and are looking into whether it was murder or suicide. The post-mortem report will provide some clarity,” he said.