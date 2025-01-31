Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed concerns over the recent rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in the state, attributing the spike to water contamination in Pune. GBS, a rare neurological disorder, causes muscle weakness, tingling, numbness, and pain. Fadnavis assured that the situation is under control, with all necessary preventive measures in place and treatment covered under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) scheme in both government and affiliated private hospitals. GBS not new to Maharashtra, spike in case due to water contamination, says Fadnavis

The chief minister, currently in Delhi for the assembly election campaign, was responding to reports of two suspected deaths linked to GBS.

“GBS is not new to Maharashtra; we have recorded cases in the past. However, this time, a higher number of cases have emerged, particularly in Nanded village on Sinhgad Road in Pune. Our investigation traced the primary source of contamination to a pond, following which corrective measures were implemented. As a result, the number of cases has now declined,” Fadnavis stated. He further emphasised continuous monitoring of the situation, acknowledging the serious impact GBS can have on an individual’s nervous system, immune response, and physical strength.

“In 90% to 95% of cases, patients recover fully. However, in four to five percent of cases, long-term effects persist, underscoring the need for serious attention to the condition,” he added.

Highlighting the financial burden of GBS treatment, Fadnavis reiterated the state government’s decision to cover it under the MPJAY scheme. “Given the high cost of treatment, we have ensured that GBS management is included under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, allowing patients to receive care at affiliated government and private hospitals,” he said.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 127 suspected cases of GBS, with the majority concentrated in Pune. The health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.