MUMBAI: A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a 33-year-old Ghatkopar resident to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood. The court observed that the prosecution was able to prove the accused had committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault on the child. The complaint was filed by the girl’s mother. Ghatkopar resident sentenced to 20-yr jail for raping 8-yr-old

The girl was playing outside her home with a friend, when the man asked her to write something on a piece of paper since her handwriting was good. He then asked the friend to go to a nearby shop and took the girl to his house, where he sexually assaulted her.

The frightened girl fled from the place and informed her elder sister about the incident, after which the parents and neighbours got hold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

At the trial, the defence submitted that the medical report did not support the prosecution case of penetrative sexual assault and that none of the witnesses said that the accused was known in the locality by the name taken by the survivor.

The court, however, rejected the defence contentions and observed that there is no material discrepancy in the deposition of material prosecution witnesses except date and exact time of incident and the testimony of the victim stands intact after cross-examination.

Special sessions judge Aditee Kadam observed that the accused has not proved his defence of false implication. “Thus, it is proved by the prosecution that the accused has committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon minor victim (below the age of 12 years old). Therefore, accused is held guilty for the offence punishable under Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and under Section 5(m) punishable under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012,” observed the court, sentencing the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.