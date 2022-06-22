Governor admitted to hospital after he tests positive
Mumbai In the middle of Maharashtra’s political crisis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been admitted to a private hospital in South Mumbai after he tested positive for Covid late on Tuesday.
However, the officials from Raj Bhavan said that the governor is expected to work from the hospital in case of a political emergency.
Meanwhile, the officials said that even if the government was toppled, the immediate replacement of the governor was unlikely. “The reports that the additional charge is likely to be given to the Goa governor have no substance. Koshyari is in a position to take action from his hospital bed if need be, if he is not discharged in a day or two. He has been admitted as a precautionary measure and there is a lot of improvement in his health,” the officer said.
“The additional charge of the post of governor is given in very exceptional cases such as the person in the post being away for more than 16 days, he is terminally ill or has gone out of the country. Neither such a situation prevails, nor has any political need for Raj Bhavan’s intervention arrived. The handing over of the charge is a full-length procedure in which the new person needs to take the oath and the incumbent person ceases to be in the chair,” the officer said.
Koshyari had weakness and was running a fever for the last two days and got tested immediately after the Yoga day function at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday morning. After his reports were out, the Raj Bhavan staff too underwent tests in which a couple of officers including an ADC (aide-de-camp) tested positive.
Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu
Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.
Smith doubts whether in-form senior batter will fit in SA's T20 WC squad
Ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has said that the management group for the Proteas has some difficult decisions to handle, especially around the free agents and players who weren’t offered T20I contracts by Cricket South Africa.
Treat your tastebuds in desi style: This time with Makhni Pasta
Imagine merging your Italian and Indian food cravings together? Doesn’t seem like a good idea? But well, Chef Kunal Kapur is here to change your mind. Imagine your old favourite pasta in a super tangy and desi sauce that will not only treat your tastebuds, but also create a burst of flavours in your mouth.
Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport
Red Air said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board. A Miami airport spokesman said there was "a total of 126 people on board" the plane. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.
‘Ghat Par Yog’ organised in over 100 places in India on occasion of Yoga day
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Ghat Par Yog' event. Union minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, and former Union minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also participated in ‘Ghat Par Yog’ events on the ghats of Ganga.
