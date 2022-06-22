Governor admitted to hospital after he tests positive

Mumbai In the middle of Maharashtra’s political crisis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been admitted to a private hospital in South Mumbai after he tested positive for Covid late on Tuesday.

However, the officials from Raj Bhavan said that the governor is expected to work from the hospital in case of a political emergency.

Meanwhile, the officials said that even if the government was toppled, the immediate replacement of the governor was unlikely. “The reports that the additional charge is likely to be given to the Goa governor have no substance. Koshyari is in a position to take action from his hospital bed if need be, if he is not discharged in a day or two. He has been admitted as a precautionary measure and there is a lot of improvement in his health,” the officer said.

“The additional charge of the post of governor is given in very exceptional cases such as the person in the post being away for more than 16 days, he is terminally ill or has gone out of the country. Neither such a situation prevails, nor has any political need for Raj Bhavan’s intervention arrived. The handing over of the charge is a full-length procedure in which the new person needs to take the oath and the incumbent person ceases to be in the chair,” the officer said.

Koshyari had weakness and was running a fever for the last two days and got tested immediately after the Yoga day function at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday morning. After his reports were out, the Raj Bhavan staff too underwent tests in which a couple of officers including an ADC (aide-de-camp) tested positive.