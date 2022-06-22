Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Governor admitted to hospital after he tests positive
mumbai news

Governor admitted to hospital after he tests positive

However, the officials from Raj Bhavan said that the governor is expected to work from the hospital in case of a political emergency
Meanwhile, the officials said that even if the government was toppled, the immediate replacement of the governor was unlikely (HT Photo)
Meanwhile, the officials said that even if the government was toppled, the immediate replacement of the governor was unlikely (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 10:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai In the middle of Maharashtra’s political crisis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been admitted to a private hospital in South Mumbai after he tested positive for Covid late on Tuesday.

However, the officials from Raj Bhavan said that the governor is expected to work from the hospital in case of a political emergency.

Meanwhile, the officials said that even if the government was toppled, the immediate replacement of the governor was unlikely. “The reports that the additional charge is likely to be given to the Goa governor have no substance. Koshyari is in a position to take action from his hospital bed if need be, if he is not discharged in a day or two. He has been admitted as a precautionary measure and there is a lot of improvement in his health,” the officer said.

“The additional charge of the post of governor is given in very exceptional cases such as the person in the post being away for more than 16 days, he is terminally ill or has gone out of the country. Neither such a situation prevails, nor has any political need for Raj Bhavan’s intervention arrived. The handing over of the charge is a full-length procedure in which the new person needs to take the oath and the incumbent person ceases to be in the chair,” the officer said.

Koshyari had weakness and was running a fever for the last two days and got tested immediately after the Yoga day function at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday morning. After his reports were out, the Raj Bhavan staff too underwent tests in which a couple of officers including an ADC (aide-de-camp) tested positive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-headed NDA's presidential candidate.

    Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu

    Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.

  • Smith said that South Africa have to decide to what extent they can involve the player in the buildup.&nbsp;

    Smith doubts whether in-form senior batter will fit in SA's T20 WC squad

    Ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has said that the management group for the Proteas has some difficult decisions to handle, especially around the free agents and players who weren’t offered T20I contracts by Cricket South Africa.

  • Treat your tastebuds in desi style: This time with Makhni Pasta

    Treat your tastebuds in desi style: This time with Makhni Pasta

    Imagine merging your Italian and Indian food cravings together? Doesn’t seem like a good idea? But well, Chef Kunal Kapur is here to change your mind. Imagine your old favourite pasta in a super tangy and desi sauce that will not only treat your tastebuds, but also create a burst of flavours in your mouth.

  • Firefighting units are seen next to a Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing at Miami International Airport in Miami, after arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

    Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

    Red Air said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board. A Miami airport spokesman said there was "a total of 126 people on board" the plane. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

  • Brijesh Pathak, deputy chief minister, Uttar Pradesh, participated in&nbsp;Yoga activities in Prayagraj, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

    ‘Ghat Par Yog’ organised in over 100 places in India on occasion of Yoga day

    Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Ghat Par Yog' event. Union minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, and former Union minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also participated in ‘Ghat Par Yog’ events on the ghats of Ganga.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out