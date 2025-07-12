MUMBAI: Amid a growing face-off between allopathic and homeopathic medical communities in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday put a temporary stop to the registration of homeopathic doctors under the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), following intense opposition from the allopathic fraternity. It has constituted a seven-member committee to examine the contentious issue of homeopaths being allowed to practise modern medicine. Govt halts homeopath registration under MMC, sets up panel amid uproar

The newly formed committee—comprising top officials from the state’s medical education and AYUSH departments, and academic leaders from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS)—has been tasked with preparing a detailed report on the matter. It is expected to consult experts from both streams and submit its findings within two months. Until then, the MMC has been directed to stop registering homeopathic doctors who completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP), a six-month training programme allowing them to prescribe allopathic medicines.

“The Maharashtra Medical Council is hereby directed to immediately stop the process of registration of homeopathic practitioners initiated under the CCMP course, until further action is taken based on the committee’s report,” reads the official government order issued by the department of medical education and drugs.

The state’s move follows a fierce backlash from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other bodies, who argue that allowing homeopaths to practise allopathy poses a serious risk to public health. The controversy erupted after the MMC began registering homeopathic doctors who had completed the CCMP course—approved by MUHS in 2014 but only recently implemented.

Over 9,000 homeopathic practitioners have completed the CCMP programme, which includes basic training in modern pharmacology. Proponents of the course say it is a structured response to rural healthcare shortages, especially in underserved areas of Maharashtra.

However, the IMA strongly disagreed, calling the course inadequate and unsafe. “Implementation of the decision to register CCMP-qualified doctors led to numerous representations from IMA and others, highlighting dangers of mixing two distinct medical systems,” said Dheeraj Kumar, secretary, medical education department. “Accordingly, a decision was taken to constitute a committee with representatives from both councils, academia and the administration.”

IMA Maharashtra had earlier threatened a 24-hour token strike and withdrawal of health services to protest the MMC’s move. The protest was deferred after a late-night meeting on Thursday between IMA leaders and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assured a prompt review of the issue.

“We welcome the decision to form a committee. Homeopathic doctors have their own council, and allowing them to practise allopathy is both medically unsound and legally questionable,” said Dr Santosh Kadam, president of IMA Maharashtra. “We also informed the government that this violates court directives, as the matter is still pending before the Bombay High Court.”

Meanwhile, the homeopathic community has condemned the state’s decision to halt registrations, calling it “one-sided and unjust”. Several homeopathy associations have warned of protests, hunger strikes, and legal action.

“This is an absurd and biased move,” said Dr Bahubali Shah, administrator of the Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy. “The committee was formed without consulting us. We reject the misinformation being spread and will protest this arbitrary halt in our rightful registration.”

The issue has sparked a broader debate over cross-disciplinary medical practice in India, particularly in the context of strained public healthcare infrastructure. While homeopaths argue the CCMP helps bridge the rural healthcare gap, allopaths insist patient safety cannot be compromised.

“This isn’t about turf wars,” said Dr Jayesh Lele, former IMA national secretary. “It’s about protecting public trust and clinical standards. A six-month course cannot substitute years of MBBS training.”