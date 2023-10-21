Govt plans to develop Aarey Colony, to appoint consultant for master plan

MUMBAI: If all goes according to plan, Aarey Colony will soon see a lot more construction. The Maharashtra government has planned to develop the area and is in the process of appointing a consultant who will prepare a master plan for the ambitious project that will revamp the entire area of 1,125 acres. Mumbai, India - Aug. 20, 2014: BMC to take over Aarey Colony road and make it toll-free in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 20, 2014. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The government’s objective is to monetise the land parcels in Aarey Colony and also develop it as a tourism spot. The state dairy development department has floated tenders to appoint a consultant and has sought a conceptual master plan as well as a detailed feasibility report in the next six months.

“The consultant is expected to undertake a conceptual master planning of the area. It (sic) will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to develop a holistic and sustainable master plan that balances urban development, environmental preservation, community needs and long-term vision for the colony,” states the tender document.

“The master plan is expected to be an analysis of existing land use, topography, infrastructure, environmental features and socio-economic characteristics of Aarey Colony,” said Balasaheb Waghchaure, CEO of the dairy development department of Aarey Milk Colony. “It should define land use zones and identify potential projects that can be implemented on the existing facilities and contribute to the colony’s growth.”

Aarey Milk Colony has tribal padas (hamlets), cowsheds, schools, hospitals, government offices, government quarters, factories, warehouses, restaurants, shops, recreational areas and a slum pocket. It has a forest area of over 3,000 acres of which 800 acres have been notified as a reserve forest. The forest cover of Aarey is often referred to as the “lungs of Mumbai”. It also has a lake spread around four acres. During the BJP-led government tenure between 2014 and 2019, the decision to build a car shed for the Metro 3 line and the consequent large-scale cutting of trees had evoked strong protests from environment activists and citizens’ groups.

Aarey Colony, being an eco-sensitive zone, has very many restrictions which will come in the way of the government’s ostensible aim of developing the area to improve its residents’ quality of life. “This is the reason that the government wants to understand what can be done within the framework of the environmental rules,” said Waghchaure. “The master plan should not reduce the forest cover and should not propose any development in the forest area. The development, if any, can be proposed only on developed plots.”

The government has also asked the consultant to integrate strategies for preserving and enhancing the natural environment, including the conservation of green cover, water bodies and biodiversity. “In the project feasibility report, the consultant should analyse the gap between the current state of facilities and the desired outcomes of the colony’s development. Identify areas where additional projects or improvements are needed to bridge the gaps effectively,” says the tender document.

The state also plans to monetise the land parcels through commercial development. “The report will have to identify potential projects that complement the existing facilities and contribute to the colony’s growth. They may include infrastructure upgrades, land development and commercialisation—for instance, identification of tourist spots, community engagement initiatives and capacity enhancement,” the document states further.

The report will analyse the market demand and trends in Aarey’s surrounding areas to identify the potential for existing and new projects, and also organise sessions to involve residents and users in the project identification process. The consultant will be required to undertake an exercise for the preliminary allocation of land for the identified development projects within Aarey.

Through the project feasibility study, the government will assess the technical, financial, operational, environmental and social feasibility of each project and consider insights before making any decision.

