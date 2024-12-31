Govt school students promised pending uniforms by January 26

MUMBAI: To address the long-standing issue of a second school uniform set, school education minister Dadaji Bhuse on Monday announced that students of zilla parishad and other government schools across Maharashtra would receive their uniforms by January 26. The students will don the new uniforms for the Republic Day celebrations. Mumbai, India – Dec 30, 2024: School Education Minister Dada Bhuse took charge at Mantralaya in the presence of School children on this occasion, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Dec 30, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Students have hitherto been bereft of a second uniform thanks to the state government’s taking charge and subsequent messy handling of uniforms in pursuit of the ‘One Nation One Uniform’ policy. The muddle over the past year and more has led to angry reactions from schools, parents and students.

Bhuse gave the update related to uniforms while officially assuming charge of the school education department in the presence of 50 students from zilla parishad, municipal corporation and private schools in Nashik district under which his Malegaon Outer assembly constituency falls.

According to sources, 3.6 million Scout Guide uniforms have yet to be distributed. To expedite the process, Bhuse stated that district-level tenders would be floated to ensure that the uniforms were stitched locally, thereby addressing both quality and timeline concerns.

Highlighting his commitment to improving the education system, Bhuse emphasised that student welfare would be the department’s top priority. “The student is our god,” he said. “We are committed to providing quality education to even the most underprivileged students. A responsible citizen is shaped through school education, and we bear the responsibility of building their future.”

Bhuse also announced plans to leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance educational quality. He expressed optimism about drawing back students who had shifted from zilla parishad schools to private institutions by offering competitive quality education.

While addressing the challenges in the education sector, Bhuse assured that steps would be taken to empower schools and improve the quality of education. The key points that he highlighted included encouraging collaboration with parents and local communities, prioritising student interests and preferences while designing education policies and seeking inputs from parents, education experts and institutional representatives within the next eight days.

Minister of state for school education Pankaj Bhoyar echoed Bhuse’s sentiments, stressing the department’s dedication to student development. “Our focus remains the student. We must prioritise their growth and education,” he stated.

In a notable moment during the ceremony, Pranjal Jadhav, a Class 4 student from Bargaon Pimpri in Nashik district, delivered a heartfelt speech on the importance of education, earning praise from all attendees.