Govt will consider concessions for Damodar Hall redevelopment: Dy CM Fadnavis

NAGPUR: The state government will consider providing special concessions for the redevelopment of Damodar Hall, an iconic Marathi theatre that also housed a school and a night college, in Mumbai's Parel area. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the legislative council on Wednesday, in response to a calling attention motion moved by senior BJP Pravin Darekar.

The theatre was prone to flooding every monsoon due to road elevation work in the vicinity and required substantial repairs. It also faced significant losses after the pandemic and was closed down last month after the trustees opted for redevelopment.

Drawing attention to the iconic stature of the hall and its recent closure, Darekar urged the government to ensure that old workers of the theatre are accommodated in the new establishment. He also urged the government to convene a meeting with the hall’s trustees, prominent artists from Marathi theatre, and other concerned individuals before finalising the redevelopment plan.

Minister for industries Uday Samant said that a new theatre with modern facilities would be developed in place of Damodar Hall in consultation with prominent Marathi theatre artists. The new building will span eight floors, marking a significant upgrade in both infrastructure and amenities, and the government will ensure that old workers find employment after the redevelopment, he said.