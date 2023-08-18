BMC turns open spaces in Borivali and Saki Naka into graveyards for khataras

Mumbai: Once buzzing with youngsters playing football, cricket and other sports, some of the open spaces in densely populated areas of Borivali and Saki Naka have now been turned into graveyards of khataras (scrapped vehicles). Joggers, goalkeepers, and fitness enthusiasts are replaced with hundreds of junked autorickshaws and cars where one could only hear buzzing mosquitoes today. Mumbai, India - Aug 16, 2023 : Sakinaka residents have complained of open space reserved for public utility by BMC is being used to dump scrap vehicles which is causing mosquito andÊotherÊproblems, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is using these open spaces to dump khataras as well as construction debris, adding to the misery of residents of Palazzio CHS, in Saki Naka’s Safed Pul area who have complained to the civic body through various means for the last 5 years, but to no avail. Similarly, residents of Borivali West’s Mhatre Wadi near Rajda Municipal School, are frustrated due to no action taken in this matter by the responsible authorities.

Bhavesh Chanchad, a resident from the Mhatre Wadi said, “The ground was used by children to play games like football, cricket, etc. Even the children from the municipal school would use this ground to play outdoors but after Covid, the playground has vanished and now it is just a dump yard.”

Dhaval Bhayani, who resides in a building which faces the dumping ground and first raised the issue with the BMC through their helpline number 1916 and sent several messages on the chief minister’s Clean Mumbai Helpline on WhatsApp, said the issue persists in his area. “The open space is now a breeding ground for mosquitoes, rodents and insects. Even a tree that collapsed a few weeks back continues to remain there and the BMC officials have not done anything despite repeated complaints from residents.”

An official from BMC’s R Central ward, under whose jurisdiction the Borivali ground is, said, “We are in the process of appointing a contractor to remove the debris.”

The official further explained that the vehicles were moved from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) area by Mumbai police officials ahead of the G20 delegates’ visit. The officer said they have already informed the police, who are now looking for an alternate space to move the vehicles.

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner of the R Central ward, said, “After complaints, we have moved the vehicles to one side of the ground. These vehicles were seized by police for various cases, hence it cannot be auctioned as well. Our officials will soon resolve this issue.”

Vivek Prasad, chairman of Palazzio CHS, in Saki Naka, said, “This plot was given by the builder to BMC and marked as an additional amenity plot. The BMC is supposed to provide citizen utilities here, like a recreation ground or playground which can be used by all. However, the ground is filled with scrap to such an extent that the vehicles still have stagnant water in them after monsoon where mosquitoes are breeding.”

A city which is starved for open spaces, the few grounds which can be used for sporting activities by people and a breathing space for the residents is being used for dumping junked vehicles. Prasad is disappointed by the lack of action by the authorities on this pressing issue.

He said that he has reached out to several senior officials and despite repeated assurances from the BMC’s L ward, which covers areas such as Saki Naka, and Kurla among others, things have not moved. “The BMC needs to stop using our open spaces to dump scrap vehicles,” he added.

Dr Shreya Mahashabde, another resident of the building said, “The vehicles dumped have become a health as well as safety hazard. If the vehicles catch fire, then this will be a huge disaster.”

Adarsh Keshav Hoizal, another resident, said, “BMC’s engineer from L ward has verbally told us on several occasions that the process of calling tenders for auctioning the scrapped vehicles has been completed and is waiting for orders from his seniors to dispose of the vehicles to a suitable bidder. However, the scrapped vehicles continue to remain dumped on the plot.”

Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner of L ward did not comment on the issue and assistant engineer, Maintenance, L ward did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.