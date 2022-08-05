GRP constable assaulted over juice, traffic cop attacked by angry driver
Mumbai: Two Mumbai police constables on duty were assaulted in two separate incidents on Wednesday night. While one constable was attached to the traffic division, the other was attached to the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP).
In the first incident, which occurred at the Jogeshwari station at 11.30pm on Wednesday, the constable identified as Suraj Jadhav (24), and a home guard were assaulted and manhandled by a man who was engaged in a fight with a vendor over being served less quantity of juice.
Jadhav said that they were on patrolling duty when they received a distress call from a vendor, saying that a customer was abusing and fighting with him claiming that he was given less quantity of juice.
The home guard, who was at the spot, was trying to resolve the fight but the accused Dilip Patil (59) manhandled him and said that he would get him fired. Jadhav reached the spot and tried to reason with Patil saying that he should approach the police to lodge a complaint if he has a problem, but Patil paid no heed and held Jadhav’s collar pulling his shirt breaking the buttons, abusing and assaulting him. Jadhav then called for backup and arrested Patil.
“We have arrested Patil for assaulting a public servant and threatening him under sections 353, 332, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Dattatray Nikam, senior police inspector of Andheri GRP.
In the second incident, which occurred near Vakola bridge on the Western Express Highway at 11.45pm traffic constable Ahmed Tadvi, was on duty when a four-wheeler driver came toward him speeding. The constable tried to stop the car but the driver brushed past him dangerously.
Tadvi said he jumped to a side but tried to stop the car by waving his stick in front of it. The driver who got agitated stopped the car at a distance and after getting off the car, picked up a bamboo stick from the roadside and barged towards Tadvi.
The driver, identified as Umar Khan, then got into an argument with Tadvi and pushed and abused him. Tadvi then called the Vakola police who arrived at the spot and arrested Khan for rash and negligent driving and assaulting a public servant.
Sisodia reviews the progress of streetscaping project
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD minister charge, has directed the department to take action against the contractors who are not following safety regulations during the streetscaping work at the 16 pilot stretches. Sisodia reviewed the progress of the streetscaping project on Thursday and similar reviews will now be carried out on weekly basis, the minister has stated.
Light to moderate showers in most parts of Delhi today: IMD
Parts of Delhi got moderate rain on Thursday, with the maximum temperature unchanged from the previous day at 34.6 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said the monsoon trough has moved rapidly across Delhi and is currently south of the Capital, with only light to moderate spells of rainfall expected in some parts of the city over the next 48 hours.
3 robbers, snatcher arrested in east, outer Delhi
About the first operation that took place around 4.30 am near Vivekanand Women's College in Vivek Vihar, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that on Tuesday morning, a 45-year-old morning walker was robbed of his gold bangle at gunpoint by four bike-borne men near the college. Nearly 15 minutes later, the same group of robbers committed another robbery with a property dealer in Seemapuri area.
Delhi HC asks police to list action taken to stop use of Chinese manjha in kites
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her 4-day visit to the national capital and is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7, officials familiar with the matter said. The Trinamool Congress chief arrived in Delhi on Thursday afternoon with her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Sex workers entitled to rights but can’t claim special treatment: HC
New Delhi: A sex worker is entitled to all rights available to a citizen but she cannot claim special treatment on violating the law, the Delhi high court has said while denying bail to a woman accused of human trafficking and flesh trade. According to the prosecution, the accused had forced 13 minor girls into prostitution and was arrested after rescue operations were conducted at the brothel.
