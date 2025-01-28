MUMBAI: The war between the Shiv Sena and NCP over the guardian ministerships of Raigad and Nashik districts has reached a new low, with leaders of the two parties now threatening to expose each other by releasing “objectionable” videos. The remarks have laid bare the rift between the ruling parties within barely seven weeks of their coming to power. Guardian min issue escalates, Sena and NCP issue threats to each other

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP have been at loggerheads on the guardian minister issue for over a week now. Within 24 hours of Devendra Fadnavis’ releasing the list of guardian ministers, Shinde forced the chief minister to stay the appointments of the NCP’s Aditi Tatkare as guardian minister of Raigad district and the BJP’s Girish Mahajan as guardian minister of Nashik. Shinde’s ministers Bharat Gogawale and Dada Bhuse have staked a claim to Raigad and Nashik respectively.

Soon, Shiv Sena leaders started talking against NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare, who is Aditi’s father and a local rival of Gogawale. Initially, the NCP demanded action against the Sena leaders, but later NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan threatened to expose them by releasing their videos from Guwahati. Guwahati was where Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had gone after their rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, which eventually led to the fall of MVA government in June 2022.

“If they force our hand, we will come out with the Guwahati videos, both inside and outside the hotel,” warned Chavan. “They should keep this in mind. Shinde saheb should control his leaders.”

Mahendra Dalvi, Sena MLA from Alibag, countered Chavan’s threat with one of his own. “Let me tell them that if we release videos of their state president (Sunil Tatkare), it will become really difficult for him to walk anywhere in the state as well as the country,” Dalvi threatened.

Chavan, responding to Dalvi’s warning, said, “Gogawale and other Shiv Sena MLAs were not just dancing on the table in Goa. There are many other videos that will come out. He should not challenge us, else he will have to hide his face. Gogawale should take care of himself and not challenge us to get himself exposed.”

Dalvi also alleged that Tatkare had worked against their party candidates in Raigad district during the assembly polls. “He worked against three Sena candidates,” he said. “He has done this in the past too—he worked against the Congress’ A R Antulay when the Congress was an ally. He has cheated many people. Tatkare is giving suparis to spokespersons and making them speak against us.”

The NCP, on its part, said that Gogawale too had worked against Tatkare in the Lok Sabha elections held last year. “I challenge the NCP to prove this,” said Gogawale. “If Tatkare proves even one act, then I will resign from my ministerial position.”

Meanwhile, Fadnavis and Shinde had a closed door meeting at the Sahyadri guest house on Monday. The leaders are expected to discuss the issue over guardian minister positions.