Gujarat man wanted in a string of break-ins arrested in Borivali
A 36-year-old man from Gujarat who had been on a break-in spree in the city for the last one-and-a-half years, leaving behind 56 unsolved cases, was arrested in Borivali on Sunday.
According to police, Ajit Arjun Pillai holds an MSc degree in statistics and has carried out over 100 burglaries. Investigation has also revealed that he has been to jail over 35 times.
The Borivali police received a tip-off that a serial thief would come to Om Nagar. A team was waiting for Pillai when he arrived on a two-wheeler which was later found to have been stolen in Dahisar. During questioning, the police found that he is the son of a school teacher and stays in Gujarat.
Ninad Sawant, senior police inspector of Borivali police station, said they found some tools like screw driver and cutters in his possession. Pillai allegedly confessed to having stolen around ₹50,000 from six shops in Borivali on Saturday night.
The accused had been coming to Mumbai once every week over the past one-and-a-half years and had burgled houses in Borivali, Goregaon, Kandivali, Andheri, Goregaon etc, police officers said. He was last booked in December 2021 and since then, he had gone off the police radar.
Explaining his modus operandi, the officers said Pillai would come to Mumbai by road in the evening, get off at Ghodbunder Road, and put his mobile phone on flight mode. He would then roam around in the localities in and around the city and scout for targets. After completing his job, he would take an autorickshaw to Mira Road the next morning and hire a private vehicle to return to his hometown.
Pillai was first arrested along with his roommates for theft when he was in junior college around two decades ago. Then, his parents advised him to study hard and get a degree, Sawant said. “Pillai is a habitual offender and even after he completed his masters in statistics, he prefers to commit thefts rather than finding employment on the basis of his educational qualification.”
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
