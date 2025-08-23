MUMBAI: A fitness trainer and his wife, who own a gym in Nalasopara, were booked on Thursday for allegedly duping a businessman of ₹1.27 crore by promising him huge profits on investing in their gym. Gym trainer, wife booked for duping investors of ₹ 1.27 Cr

According to the police, the accused husband and wife, Abhishek Singh and Poonam Shukla, approached their acquaintance, Ashok Van, a cosmetic shop owner from Prabhadevi, in 2022, requesting him to invest in their gym at Sitaram Complex in Nalasopara East. After they promised him huge profits, Van and his friend, Waljibhai Ravariya, collectively invested ₹1.27 crore. Following this, the couple did not give him the profit they promised and when Van asked them to return his investment, the couple did not respond despite continuous follow-ups, said a police officer.

Realising that he had been cheated, Van approached the police on Thursday and registered a complaint against the couple. “We are verifying the bank transactions between the two parties. No arrests have been made yet,” said a police officer.