Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hackers call MBA CET aspirants, ask 20L for admission in top colleges

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 22, 2025 08:44 AM IST

Hackers leaked MBA CET 2025-26 candidates' data, promising higher scores for a fee. Three were arrested after a police complaint from Eduspark.

MUMBAI: Hackers leaked data of individuals appearing for Master of Business Administration (MBA) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025-26, and then approached aspirants with the promise of hacking to increase their marks and ensure their admission in top management colleges in the state.

Hackers call MBA CET aspirants, ask <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20L for admission in top colleges
Hackers call MBA CET aspirants, ask 20L for admission in top colleges

Azad Maidan Police registered a case on Tuesday based on the complaint given by Abhishek Joshi, a project coordinator with Eduspark International Pvt Ltd. The Crime Branch arrested three people in the case - Abhishek Shrivatsav, Chetan Kumar, Ambrish Kumar - from Delhi on Friday.

Eduspark International Pvt Ltd conducts around 18-19 admission tests and exams for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) cell. Candidates can who face problems filing application forms here have a helpdesk where they can raise their query and seek help, said the police officer.

Various candidates who had filled the forms online for MBA-CET approached the helpdesk in February claiming that they were contacted over phone by unknown people who promised them admission in high-profile colleges like the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) or Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, The Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University (PUMBA). “The unknown people stole the data of the candidates appearing for this year’s MBA-CET exams, called and promised them huge percentiles to get admissions in top colleges and even demanded 10 to 20 lakhs,” said police.

When the portal authorities learnt about the issue, they informed the State CET, which conducted an inquiry into the matter and submitted a report to Commissioner State CET, who approached the Mumbai Police on March 13.

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On