Hackers try to extort money from Khar businessman
A 61-year-old businessman from Khar is the latest target of hackers who tried to extort money from him using a staged video
A 61-year-old businessman from Khar is the latest target of hackers who tried to extort money from him using a staged video. This time, his wife and son too received the obscene clip, prompting the police to probe if the accused is known to the family.
Around 10 am on Thursday, the complainant received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number and answered it.
“I put the phone to my ear and asked who it was, but could not hear anything. I looked at the screen to check if the call was still active and only then did I realise that it was a video call. There was a young woman on the screen and as soon as she saw me, she began to undress,” the businessman told the police in his statement.
Minutes later, the complainant received a recording of the same video call but with his face prominently on the screen while the woman in the obscene act as inset. His wife and son too received the same video clip on their WhatsApp numbers.
What followed was a string of text messages threatening him to upload the video on social media. But before the accused could threaten to extort money, the businessman hung up and deleted the number from his recent calls’ list, police officers said.
The entire family then rushed to Khar police station.
“Sextortion racketeers usually target the victim’s social media accounts but it is rare for them to have contact numbers of the family members, without having had direct access to the victim’s phone. We are investigating to find out how they had all the contact numbers and the possibility of the accused being known to the complainant has not been ruled out,” a police officer said.
The officer also said that they are trying to recover the number of the caller with the help of cyber forensic experts.
A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics