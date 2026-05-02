Haji Noorani Chawl residents resist late-night utility cut as MMRDA pushes eviction after one-week reprieve

MUMBAI: When officials arrived late on Thursday night to snap power lines, residents of Haji Noorani Chawl in Elphinstone refused to budge, triggering a tense stand-off that spilled into Friday morning. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), along with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) teams and Mumbai Police, attempted to disconnect electricity supply to force evacuation of one of the two buildings required for the Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor project. Mumbai, India. May 01, 2026 - Residents of Haji Noorani building gathered outside as MMRDA and police arrived to cut power and water supply, because the building is within the alignment of the new Elphinstone Bridge and Worli Sewri Connector project.Mumbai, India. May 01, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The confrontation comes after residents were given barely a week to vacate. MMRDA had issued notices on April 21 to eight tenements, directing them to move out by April 24, 2026. Demolition was initially scheduled to begin on April 27, but has since been deferred. Following residents’ demand for time until May 30, authorities have informally allowed a one-week extension beyond the April 24 deadline.

Residents said officials first visited at around 10pm on Thursday to disconnect power, but were met with resistance. Teams, accompanied by police returned on Friday morning, a public holiday to mark International Workers’ Day (May Day). During the visit, residents alleged that officials threatened to cut off both electricity and water supply to compel them to vacate.

“We are not refusing to vacate our homes. We have only sought time until May 30. Some families have not even received possession of alternate homes, which are anyway in a poor condition. Yet the authorities are behaving inhumanely,” said Munaf Thakur, secretary of Haji Noorani Chawl. He added that the replacement flats are plagued by termite infestation and leakages, and residents are being asked to bear repair costs themselves.

On April 29, Hindustan Times had reported that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) decided to undertake repairs only after families shift into the allotted flats and spend their own money initially. MMRDA has procured these homes from Mhada for 78 project-affected families under the corridor project.

Local corporator Nishikant Shinde, who visited the site on Friday, said a meeting has been scheduled with the Metropolitan Commissioner and the area MLA on Monday. “We want to resolve the issues and avoid coercive action,” he said.

MMRDA, however, denied allegations of threatening residents. “We only intend to disconnect utility connections of those who have already vacated their premises,” said Sunil Shinde, deputy collector, MMRDA.

At present, eight families continue to stay back, citing incomplete documentation, lack of possession, absence of water supply and pending repairs in their rehabilitation flats.

The eviction is crucial for the Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor, where both Haji Noorani Chawl and the adjacent Laxmi Sadan are required to construct pillars for a double-decker bridge. Demolition of Laxmi Sadan began on March 27.

The acquisition of the two buildings has seen prolonged resistance over the past year. In April 2025, residents had even stalled attempts to shut the Elphinstone Road flyover. The bridge was eventually closed to traffic from September 12, 2025.

Originally, MMRDA had planned to acquire 19 buildings near Elphinstone Road station for the project. However, design changes in the second half of 2024 reduced the requirement to just two structures, bringing down rehabilitation costs from ₹5,200 crore to ₹110 crore and limiting the number of affected families to 83, including 23 from Haji Noorani Chawl.

The 4.5-km Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor, estimated to cost ₹1,051.86 crore, aims to significantly improve east–west connectivity by linking the Bandra–Worli Sea Link with the Atal Setu. MMRDA has set a December 2026 deadline to complete the double-decker flyover.