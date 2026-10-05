The state home department, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has earned some brownie points for its handling of last Friday’s agitation by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), with the Mumbai Police avoiding the controversies witnessed by their Delhi counterparts. According to Mantralaya officials, Fadnavis had instructed senior police officers to handle the situation tactfully and avoid repeating Delhi’s mistakes. Handling with care

“While we knew Sunday’s agitation by the Thackeray brothers would follow predictable lines, there was scepticism about how protesters would behave on Friday, particularly against the backdrop of protests in the national capital targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar,” a senior home department official said.

Fadnavis gave Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharati a free hand to handle the situation while keeping a close watch. “He wanted to avoid what happened in Delhi and also some of the unwanted controversies that happened in Mumbai during CJP’s last agitation seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation,” added the official

The police did not grant permission for the agitation but also did not prevent the CJP from holding it. However, a case has since been registered against the organisers and CJP leaders for staging the protest without permission.

Aaditya missing in action

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is facing the heat again. In the past few weeks, investigations have been reopened in two cases that the ruling parties have linked to him—the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian and the Mithi river desilting case, in which his friend and actor Dino Morea was questioned.

His party colleagues allege that the Fadnavis government is targeting the Thackeray scion because of his increasingly aggressive opposition to the government, particularly since the Gen Z agitation began. They say Aaditya has struck a chord with young protesters, which has unsettled the establishment. He has strongly backed the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and been in regular touch with its founder, Abhijeet Dipke.

Little wonder then that speculation grew after Aaditya skipped the CJP’s Shivaji Park agitation last Friday, and was also absent from Sunday’s Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS rally against the Chief Election Commissioner. Leaders from the ruling camp taunted that he stayed away as he was scared after the recently reopened investigations.

Aaditya’s aides, however, said he was suffering from a severe bout of flu and therefore could not attend either rally. They added that he is expected to travel to Pune later this week to participate in protests by MPSC aspirants.

Has countdown begun for MPSC chairman?

The demand for the removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar is getting louder since the latest paper leak in the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) drugs inspector examination. In Pune, agitations are being held by three different groups of MPSC aspirants. To stem the discontent, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis removed MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar last week. He assured a delegation of MPSC aspirants that there would be a judicial probe into functioning of the present and past chairpersons of the MPSC. The protesters, however, remain firm on their demand for Bhimanwar’s removal.

On Sunday, even ruling Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad demanded the ouster of not just Bhimanwar but all the members of the MPSC. The buzz in Mantralaya is that Fadnavis may have to take action against Bhimanwar who had been handpicked by his government to head the MPSC.

The MPSC examinations, which provide entry into Maharashtra’s state administrative services, carry enormous significance, particularly in rural Maharashtra, where thousands of aspirants invest years of time, money and effort preparing for them. Consequently, the paper leak has become a politically sensitive issue, and many in Mantralaya believe that accountability will have to be fixed.

*Sunetra Pawar’s new challenge

There is no dearth of challenges for Sunetra Pawar who took over as deputy chief minister after Ajit Pawar’s death in January this year. The latest one: The election for the control of Someshwar Co-op Sugar Factory in Pune district. The elected board of the co-op factory was dominated by Ajit Pawar supporters. Sunetra Pawar’s task now is to retain power in the factory. In its election to be held on October 11 in which a new board of directors will be elected, Sunetra faces a triangular challenge: Her panel faces contest from the panel of an Ajit Pawar aide who was handling the factory. NCP leaders suspect he is backed by the BJP. On the other hand, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has deputed grandson Yugendra to field a panel opposite Sunetra. Though he lost assembly election against Ajit Pawar in 2024, Yugendra has been building his base in Baramati. The election will be yet another test of Sunetra’s skills.