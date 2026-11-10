Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron file fresh lawsuit against Candace Owens for allegedly spreading defamatory rumors

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron have filed a fresh defamation lawsuit against conservative commentator Candace Owens in Tennessee. This comes after Delaware court limited jurisdiction in their earlier case over false claims about Brigitte Macron’s gender. The lawsuit, filed on November 4 in Candace Owens’ home state of Tennessee, accuses the far-right podcaster of repeatedly spreading defamatory claims about Brigitte Macron. (REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova and REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/Pool/File Photo)

The lawsuit, filed on November 4 in Owens’ home state of Tennessee, accuses the far-right podcaster of repeatedly spreading defamatory claims through her podcast, social media platforms and merchandise sales. The Macrons stated that Owens knowingly continued publishing the allegations despite being presented with evidence disproving them.

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Tennessee filing follows Delaware jurisdiction setback The new complaint marks the latest step in a legal dispute that began in July 2025, when the French presidential couple sued Owens and her two media companies in Delaware, where the businesses are incorporated. The original lawsuit accused Owens of publishing a series of “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions” alleging that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman and that the French president participated in a cover-up.

Last month, however, a Delaware judge narrowed the case after concluding the court lacked jurisdiction over Owens personally. The judge ruled that the case could continue only against her companies in Delaware.

The Macrons, hence, pursued separate litigation in Tennessee, where Owens resides.

A representative for the Macrons’ legal team confirmed the authenticity of the Tennessee filing after it appeared in legal databases on Monday, according to Politico.

The complaint spans more than 400 pages and details her prolonged campaign of falsehoods. According to the filing, Owens “continued to use her podcast to expand her lies about the Macrons, sell merchandise making fun of the Macrons, and collect donations based on her reporting on the Macrons.”

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Macrons seek damages over alleged reputational harm The Macrons contended that Owens ignored repeated opportunities to retract her statements even after receiving legal notices and documentary evidence that contradict her claims. According to the filing, the allegations damaged the couple’s personal reputations and caused emotional distress with added unnecessary attention online.

The 73-year-old Brigitte Macron has also challenged allegations that she was born a man in French courts, according to Le Monde.

Two women were convicted in September 2024 of distributing false information after posting a YouTube video in December 2021 stating that she had previously been a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, who is actually her brother.

Since her husband's first election in 2017, the false information has frequently reappeared on French social media. However, it amplified in the US after Owens picked up the story in March 2024 and produced social media posts and a series of content called “Becoming Brigitte.”

With the new court case, the couple is now requesting damages and a jury trial. Owens has not been held accountable in the Tennessee action, and the accusations have not been proven in court.