Hanuman Chalisa row: HC dismisses Rana couple's plea seeking cancellation of FIR
The Bombay high court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana seeking cancellation of an FIR registered against them in connection with the call for chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.
A bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak said it found no merit in the plea.
The high court, however, directed the Maharashtra Police to provide a notice of 72 hours to the Rana couple before arresting them.
Earlier in the day, the couple had moved the high court to quash a second FIR registered against them on Sunday under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at Khar police station in Mumbai.
The first FIR against the Rana couple was registered on Saturday on the charge of promoting enmity between different religions and was subsequently charged with sedition.
They were arrested on Saturday, hours after calling off plans to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the residence of the Maharashtra chief minister.
On Sunday, a Mumbai court remanded them in 14-day judicial custody. Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati is lodged at the Byculla jail, while Ravi Rana was first lodged at the Arthur Road jail but later shifted to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.
Their arrest triggered a war of words in Maharashtra between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Shiv Sena.
On Sunday, Navneet Rana wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stating her arrest by the Mumbai Police was illegal.
Alleging inhuman treatment in police custody, she also demanded strict action against police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.
-
Mandir and masjid remove loudspeakers in UP town. Say it sends a message
The biggest temple and a mosque in Uttar Praddesh's Badagaon town have taken down their loudspeakers after a meeting between the temple priest and mosque's imam, who decided to send a message on communal harmony. Temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and imam Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam said they jointly decided to bring down the loudspeakers that were used in the temple and mosque for decades.
-
Covid-19: Karnataka to issue advisory on face masks in public, says minister
With several states making wearing of masks mandatory in the wake of a rise in daily Covid-19 cases across the country, Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Monday that the state government will soon issue an advisory regarding wearing of masks in public areas. The minister's remarks came after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a review meeting to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in the state.
-
Meghalaya: New panel to ascertain compliance to SC, NGT directions on coal
Justice (retired) BP Katakey, who has been appointed by the Meghalaya high court for recommending measures to be taken by the state government in compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal on coal-related issues, has expressed confidence of completing justice Katakey's task.
-
Man mowed down by 16-wheeler truck near Gurugram-Faridabad Road, say police
A man died after allegedly being mowed down by a 16-wheeler truck near Bandhwari village on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road around 5pm on Saturday, said the police on Sunday. Mohan was an employee of State Bank of India, and was posted at Delhi's Bhikaji Cama branch, said the police.
-
A labelling system for junk food
Health star rating only grades the food on the basis of its contents, for an informed choice. In fact star rating can also confuse consumers. While studies conducted in various cities, including Nagpur, Lucknow, Baroda, Chennai and New Delhi, have indicated high consumption of unhealthy fast foods by school going children as well as adolescents, a survey of schoolchildren from 30 government schools in rural Himachal Pradesh during 2014-15 showed a similar addiction to such food in rural areas too. “A study of nutrition related practices in rural community”, published in the International Journal of Contemporary Medical Research in October 2020, also referred to how rural eating habits are changing for the worse. In families with under five children, junk food consumption was as high as 49.3%, the study said.
