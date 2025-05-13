MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on May 7 directed the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority to allow the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to construct a bridge on Oshiwara Creek, connecting Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar to Millat Nagar Road which includes felling of 31 mangroves. HC allows BMC to construct cable-stayed bridge across Oshiwara creek

The high court passed an order in September, 2018, directing the state to preserve and protect mangroves and mandated obtaining prior permission from the high court for any construction in mangroves areas or buffer zones of 50 meters. The BMC awaited approval for the application filed in 2024 proposing the construction of the bridge which would require felling of 31 mangroves. The civic body told the high court that 31 mangroves will be required to be cut and that the local body undertook to plant 444 mangroves.

A division-bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Makarand Karnik heard the application and approved the felling of trees as the project is of ‘public interest’.

According to BMC records, a 500-metre cable-stayed bridge over the Oshiwara Creek was approved at the end of 2022. The six-lane bridge, valued at ₹418.35 crore, aims to ease traffic on New Link road. It will provide an alternative route for commuters from Andheri Lokhandwala.

The bridge, according to the BMC, will begin at Masjid Al-Salam Chowk in Millat Nagar and end at Bhagat Singh Nagar and the project is expected to be completed in four years after construction begins. The major challenge in the course of construction is shifting 2,500 families residing in Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Bombay Environmental Action Group, a non-governmental organisation in whose public interest litigation the September 2018 order was passed by the high court, had opposed the construction of the bridge.

However, the court while allowing the application observed that the project was in public interest and said, “the project is for construction of a vehicular bridge and is a public utility project proposed for traffic management to smoothen the vehicular congestion and to improve direct connectivity of underdeveloped areas viz. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar to Millat Nagar Road,” said the bench while allowing the civic body to proceed with the project.