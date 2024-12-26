MUMBAI: The Bombay high court modified its previous order to permit planting of 7,823 new mangroves at Rajodi instead of the formerly decided Vasai by the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). HC allows compensatory plantation by WR at Rajodi, instead of Vasai

The petition stems out of an environmental concern after the court allowed the Western Railways (WR) to remove 2,612 mangroves on August 30, to facilitate construction of fifth and sixth railway lines between Borivali and Virar. These enhanced railway lines were expected to benefit approximately 1.7 million commuters using the WR suburban service. The most critical aspect of the construction was over the Vasai creek, where a mangrove plantation fell in the path of work. For this, the court directed the WR take up compensatory afforestation for the land impacted by this by planting 7,823 mangroves at Vasai, Palghar. The removal was subject to compliance with conditions imposed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The WR had to complete the plantation of 7,823 mangroves and must take up its maintenance for at least 10 years.

On December 18, 2024, WR filed an application under the same petition requesting modification of its previous order and to permit the compensatory plantation at a better site at Rajodi. Western Railway also sought the court’s approval to appoint agencies for the mangrove plantation project.

The court, led by a division bench of chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and justice Amit Borkar, eased its earlier direction and allowed the compensatory plantation at the new proposed site, considering it more viable. The plantation must be completed by January 2025, it said. WR also got approval for the plantation project to be taken up by other agencies.s