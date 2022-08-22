HC clubs multiple FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale
The HC also asked the state to file its reply to Chitale's petition for quashing the FIRs, compensation and declaring her arrest as illegal
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday clubbed all the 22 FIRs against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and the six FIRs against Nashik student Nitin Bhamre – both of whom were arrested in May this year for sharing allegedly offensive posts against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on social media.
The HC directed the first FIR filed against each of them to be treated as the main FIR and the remaining FIRs to be counted as statements against them. As a result, the FIRs against Chitale will be clubbed with the FIR at Kalwa police station while the one against Bhamre will be clubbed with the one at Naupada police station in Thane.
The HC also asked the state to file its reply to Chitale’s petition for quashing the FIRs, compensation and declaring her arrest as illegal.
The division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice NR Borkar which was hearing the applications of both Chitale and Bhamre was informed by advocate Harekrishna Mishra fir Chitale that as per Supreme Court directions there could not be multiple FIRs against an individual for the alleged same crime and hence the same should be clubbed together.
Mishra had submitted that in light of the bail granted to Chitale by a lower court, she was seeking quashing of the FIRs and even sought a declaration that her arrest was illegal and she should be given compensation for her illegal incarceration.
The bench in an earlier hearing had held that as the applicants were seeking the first FIRs lodged against them at Kalwa police station and Naupada police stations respectively, the complainants in the other FIRs should also be provided with an opportunity to be heard.
On Monday, considering the Supreme Court directions, the bench directed clubbing of the FIRs in both cases and taking down statements of the remaining complainants in the first FIR each under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
The bench also directed the state to file replies to Chitale’s application and posted a hearing of the two applications to September 6.
Commuters threaten to go on protest if overcrowding issue at Kalwa station is not resolved
Following daily ordeals faced by the commuters at Kalwa railway station due to overcrowding, the commuters, on Monday, warned the railway authorities of carrying out protests if a permanent solution is not made. There has been a demand for a home platform and halt of fast trains at Kalwa station to ease overcrowding. At least 3.5 lakh commuters travel from Kalwa station. Commuters have been pressing for these demands for the last 15 years.
Results of 1,200 TET 2013 candidates scrutinised: MSCE
One thousand-and-two hundred (1,200) candidates from 2013 have come clean following scrutiny of their teachers' eligibility test results by Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials. MSCE officials began scrutiny of the results of 7,500 candidates who appeared for the TET 2013, out of which 1,200 candidates have come clean. MSCE chairman, Sharad Gosavi, said that scrutiny of all results since 2013 is underway.
No sanitary pad disposal mechanism in CSIR institutes: PhD student tells minister
PUNE A female research scholar from the National Chemical Laboratory, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, on Sunday raised the issue of the absence of a sanitary pad disposal mechanism in research institutes. The PhD student in question, Minal Bhalerao, during an interaction with union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday flagged the lack of a proper sanitary pad disposal mechanism in several institutes of the CSIR. Bhalerao asked during the interaction with the minister.
Pune: Man forces wife to bathe naked in public during black magic ritual to conceive male child, four people arrested
A 38-year-old city-based businessman forced his wife to bathe naked in public under Maleshwar waterfall in Ratnagiri district, as part of a black magic ritual initiated by a godman who assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child. Four people including the man, his father (64), mother (62) and the godman have been arrested.
Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Kashmir
SrinagarTwo civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The incident took place at 8:50pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district's Bijbehara area, they said. As the grenade exploded, the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, the officials said. The injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid, they said.
