MUMBAI: Jagdish Kailash Shejav, also known as Dhananjay Shinde, an associate of gangster Vijay Palande, has filed a bail plea before the Bombay high court on the grounds of his long incarceration of 12 years. HC defers gangster’s bail plea

Advocate Pranay Saraf, representing Shinde, argued that his client’s right to a speedy trial has been violated, as he has been in custody for more than 12 years without a resolution. He highlighted the prosecution’s negligence in failing to meet court-imposed timelines, which has left Shinde languishing in prison. Citing legal precedents, he emphasised that long incarceration without conviction, coupled with the lack of a firm trial schedule, warrants Shinde’s release on bail.

Conversely, additional public prosecutor Rutuja Ambekar opposed the bail plea. She pointed to Shinde’s close connection with Vijay Palande, underlining that Shinde’s criminal history made him a threat to society. Ambekar argued that Shinde, having already exploited parole in 2012 to commit more offences, should not be granted bail as he could abscond again or engage in further criminal activities.

The court presided over by justice Manish Pitale acknowledged that Shinde’s extended incarceration and the delays in trial were significant concerns. It expressed frustration at the prosecution’s failure to provide a trial schedule, despite earlier court orders. However, justice Pitale also weighed the seriousness of the charges and Shinde’s history of committing violent crimes while on parole.

Recognising the need to balance Shinde’s right to a fair and timely trial and the risks posed by his potential release, the court, finally, decided to keep the bail application pending. It ordered the prosecution to submit the trial schedule by October 25, 2024, and directed the sessions court to prioritise the case. The matter will be reviewed again on November 27, 2024, depending on the progress of the trial.