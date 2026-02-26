MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a Mumbai University LLM student who sought to reopen the revaluation link for Semester-I backlog subjects, observing that doing so would represent “special treatment”. HC denies revaluation relief to LLM student, says no ‘special treatment’

A division bench of Justices R.I. Chagla and Advait M. Sethna observed that the university had acted fairly and transparently by publishing a circular specifying the revaluation timeline and resit declaration date. The court noted that reopening the link for one student would be contrary to the principle of equality.

The petitioner, Nikiteshkumar Kotangale, had failed two of four backlog subjects. The results were declared on November 18, 2025, and the revaluation link remained open from December 1 to 13, according to the university.

Kotangale claimed he learnt on December 12 that the results had already been declared and that the deadline for revaluation had lapsed. After failing to secure relief from the university, he moved the high court on January 19 seeking reopening of the revaluation link and permission to apply for second-year admission subject to revaluation results.

He argued that the university’s failure to publish a result notification on its website was “arbitrary, unreasonable, and discriminatory”, and amounted to deprivation of his right to education.

Opposing the plea, the counsel appearing for the university submitted that results were duly uploaded on the official website and that 246 students applied for revaluation within the stipulated period.

The court observed that granting relief would amount to allowing a “backdoor entry” and would unfairly benefit one student over others who complied with the stipulated deadlines. The bench also noted that reopening the link “would mean opening the Pandora’s box by taking the clock back only to benefit the petitioner,” which was neither just nor equitable.