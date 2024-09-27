HC directs MBVV cops to probe fraud allegations of V. Unbeatable manager

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday directed the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police to investigate the cheating accusations made by the dance group Vikas Unbeatable, renowned for winning America’s Got Talent: The Champions, against their manager. HT Image

The troupe had approached the high court through advocate Shravan Giri, seeking their prize money which they claimed was siphoned off by their manager, Om Prakash Chauhan. Despite approaching the police, the group had alleged that no action had been taken against Chauhan, who they accused of embezzling funds from their America’s Got Talent victory and nearly 300 other shows the group performed.

Their plea claimed that the MBVV police refused to file an FIR against Chauhan when they first approached them on July 24, 2024. No action was taken after escalating the matter to the DCP on July 25. The petition also highlighted that when members, along with their parents and guardians, went to Chauhan’s studio to demand their dues, police officers at the scene used ‘criminal force’ against them.

The group, which first gained fame as the runner-up on the reality show ‘Dance Plus,’ claimed they never received the prize money or performance fees as Chauhan allegedly routed the money into his personal bank account. The dancers stated that they only received meagre payments ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, even though during their 60-day stay in the U S for America’s Got Talent, they were supposed to receive a $25 ( ₹2,084) daily allowance, which they never received.

The group further accused Chauhan of exploiting them during the COVID-19 lockdown by making a video soliciting donations for the group and pocketing the funds. The group also alleges that Chauhan holds two passports and may have transferred the stolen funds to Nepal.