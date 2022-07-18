HC directs Shirdi Saibaba Trust to pay pending dues to civic body
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has set aside the June 2020 decision of the ad-hoc committee of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust at Shirdi, which put a stop on payment of the pre-decided fee of ₹42.51 lakh per month for sanitation and cleaning purposes of the town to the local civic body.
The HC, while holding that though devotees were not visiting the temple due to the pandemic, residents of Shirdi continued to live there and hence cleaning and sanitation work were anyway carried out even during the pandemic. The HC then directed the trust to pay the municipal council arrears from June 2020.
The division bench of justice RD Dhanuka and justice SG Mehare, while hearing a clutch of petitions which included that of the Shirdi Nagar Panchayat and other individuals, had been informed by advocates for the petitioners that the June 2020 decision of the ad-hoc committee of the Trust was arbitrary and contrary to the established procedure which it was bound to abide for a period of five years.
In 2018, the Trust as per the stipulations of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (Shirdi) Act, 2004, had decided to release an amount of ₹30 lakh per month for cleaning and sanitation work in the town. The amount was later increased to ₹42.51 lakh through a government notification. The trust had been paying the amount regularly to the Shirdi Nagar Panchayat till the start of the pandemic. Due to the decrease in the income of the Trust during the pandemic, the ad-hoc committee had decided to discontinue paying the amount.
The panchayat and other affected individuals approached the HC seeking a declaration that the decision of the ad-hoc committee was not maintainable and should be set aside. The petitioners had also prayed for directions to the Trust to make payment of the outstanding amount.
The petitioners had argued and submitted photographs to show that due to non-payment of the pre-decided fees by the Trust, the entire town had been inundated with garbage and though a representation was made to the ad-hoc committee to release funds for the continuation of cleanliness and sanitation work, it had refused, thus causing health problems for the residents.
The counsel for the ad-hoc committee had however submitted that the decision of the court appointed committee to stop making the payment of ₹42.51 lakh was due to allegations of misappropriation of funds by the panchayat. The resolution to stop paying the amount was in the interest of the Trust as well as the larger interest of the public.
After hearing the submissions, the bench noted in its order, “Even during the period of pandemic, the local residents continued to reside in the Shirdi town and thus the petitioner being municipal council was required to carry out this obligation including the obligation to maintain cleanliness and sanitation in Shirdi town.”
In light of this observation, the bench held that as the contractor had been contracted in light of the government notification, the June 2020 decision of the Trust was not valid and hence it was being set aside. The bench directed the Trust to pay the pending balance amount within four weeks.
-
12, including 7 from Maharashtra, killed in MSRTC bus accident in Madhya Pradesh
At least 12 passengers, including seven from Maharashtra, were killed while 15 others have been rescued when a Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday morning, authorities said. The deceased include four women and a child, said officials. Chandrakant Eknath Patil (45) was driving the bus and Prakash Shravan Chaudhary (40) was the conductor.
-
School bus driver held in Pune under POCSO Act
A 15-year girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Kondhwa, police officials said. On July 16, the girl came home late and her mother inquired with her. The victim is a Class 10 student of a nearby school, officials said. The victim lodged a case against the accused at Kondhwa police station following which he was arrested. Kondhwa police station said that the victim knew the accused.
-
When will fire safety regulations be implemented, HC asks state
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to report the progress of implementing draft regulations for fire safety in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters within a week. The PIL also sought directions for the issuance of the final notification on Special Regulations for Buildings Vulnerable to Man-made Disasters in the DCPR-2034. Though the state sought four weeks' time, the HC declined it and posted the hearing after a week.
-
Andheri woman kills husband, flees after dumping his body under bed
Mumbai: The police have launched a search operation to hunt down a woman who allegedly killed hRubina'shusband and dumped hNaseem Khan, (23), a tailor by profession, whose body was found in a partially decomposed state'sbody under the bed at their rented house in Sakinaka, Andheri East. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, Maheshwar Reddy said, on Monday afternoon, residents of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka, Sarwar Chawl informed them about a foul smell emitting from a one-plus-one structure, where the couple had been staying since July 12 on rent.
-
Anil Deshmukh corruption probe: CBI examines two ex-Mumbai police commissioners
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday examined former Mumbai police commissioners Sanjay Pandey and Param Bir Singh in connection with its corruption case probe against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, people familiar with the development said. The federal anti-corruption agency had, on June 2 this year, filed a charge sheet against Deshmukh, his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande.
