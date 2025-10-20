HC directs special screening of Manjrekar’s new film after suit

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the producers of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale’ to hold a private screening for Everest Entertainment LLP, a production company. The court was responding to a suit by Everest accusing the film’s producers of copyright infringements and alleging that they had misrepresented the film as a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster ‘Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy’.

In June 2008, Everest signed an agreement with Ashwami Films to co-produce five Marathi films in three years. As per the agreement, the intellectual property (IP) rights were divided between the two with Everest holding 60%, and Ashwami holding 40%. Together they produced and released ‘Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy!’ in 2009.

After the film became a blockbuster commercial success, in 2013 the two production companies came to an agreement where director Mahesh Manjrekar from Ashwami transferred the remaining IP rights to Everest. As per this agreement Manjrekar handed over the entire intellectual property, copyrights, underlying works, including the sole and exclusive right to create prequels, sequels, or other derivative works to Everest.

However, in April 2025, Everest discovered that Manjrekar and others were in the process of producing a sequel of ‘Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy!’. Everest then issued a caution notice to director Manjrekar and others to stop them from encroaching upon its rights. However, they soon confirmed the promotional poster for the new film which allegedly bore a lot of similarities to the 2009 film including the title, ‘Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale, the font style, etc.

While Everest issued several notices to the film producers in June 2025, Manjrekar denied the allegations. Everest then approached the court, saying that the official teaser of the new film would create the false impression among the public that it was a sequel of Everest’s original work. Everest asked the court to intervene and stop the film’s release.

Senior advocate Ashish Kamat with advocates Hiren Kamod and Ravindra Suryawanshi, representing Everest, requested the court to allow a private screening of the movie, which is set to launch on October 31.

On Friday, a single-judge bench of justice Somasekhar Sundareshan directed the producers of the new film to arrange the screening for Everest on October 20, observing that such a screening may “lay to rest the apprehensions of the Plaintiff (Everest)”. The court added that if necessary, Everest could approach the Vacation court after the screening if any further intervention was required.