MUMBAI: The Bombay high court last week directed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to outline the steps it is taking to ensure that action is taken against all illegal hoardings within its limit. HC directs TMC to outline steps for curbing illegal hoardings

“We may remind the corporation that it is not only the duty of the corporation not to allow any unauthorised/illegal hoarding to come up, but in case any such unauthorised hoarding is noticed; apart from removal, the corporation is not bereft of their power to take appropriate action, including penal action and action in deterrence,” the court observed, while passing the order.

A bench of chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and justice Amit Borkar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Sandeep Pachange, a Thane resident, which stated that the Thane Municipal Corporation has failed to curb the menace of illegal hoardings and there is danger to lives and property if such hoardings collapse.

The petition sought directions from the court to the corporation to remove the illegal hoardings, and to keep vigil that no such hoardings come up in the future.