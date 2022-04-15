HC directs transport department to allow resale registration of over 600 BS-IV compliant vehicles
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the transport department to allow registration of the resale of about 560 Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant vehicles. In some of the cases, the vehicles were blacklisted and in other cases, the registrations were cancelled for having failed to meet the deadline of March 31, 2020, for registration of new BS-IV compliant vehicles.
On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar struck down the orders blacklisting some vehicles and restored the cancelled registrations. The list of vehicles include about 350 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, high-end cars like BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches and 60 commercial vehicles. The authorities had refused to register the vehicles for having missed the deadline of March 31, 2020, set by the Supreme Court.
The order came on a bunch of petitions filed by vehicle owners, primarily individuals connected with dealerships or distributorships from Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Satara districts, who had questioned the blacklisting and cancellation of registration of their BS-IV compliant vehicles, primarily contending they had registered the sales of their vehicles within the Supreme Court deadline of April 1, 2020.
The apex court had on October 24, 2018, restrained the authorities from registering any motor vehicle conforming to the emission standard Bharat Stage-IV from registered in the country from April 1, 2020.
The road transport authorities, however, said that the dealers and distributors had got the BS-IV compliant vehicles registered in the names of their directors or owners or persons connected with them before the deadline of March 31, 2020, to tide over the Supreme Court-imposed prohibition and sought to register the sales of these vehicles to outsiders as second sales, and therefore second sales of the new vehicles by these distributors after March 31, 2020 “were all illicit and prohibited as such.”
HC, however, refused to accept the transport authority’s stand.
“A more accurate reading is that the second sales are permitted but are restricted to those vehicles that were sold and the sales were registered on the E-Vaahan portal before 31st March 2020,” said the bench, adding that if such second sales were not allowed the vehicles could not be used at all and would have to be turned to scrap or junked without ever being used.
-
Man held for extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in Pune
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in the area. The accused has been identified as a resident of Uruli Kanchan, Mangesh Manik Kanchan and is currently in police custody after he was arrested from his residence recently. Later he demanded extortion of ₹30 lakh from them. A trap was laid and he was arrested while accepting extortion money from the victims.
-
₹7.04Cr lost by victims as online fraud, social media crime dominate Navi cybercrime
Among the total number of cybercrime reported in Navi Mumbai, the maximum have been online fraud and social media crimes. Cybercrime has led to a loss of around ₹7Cr among the complainants in 2021. While a total of 301 cases were registered from January to December, 2020, only 172 were registered in 2021. However, the applications received in 2020 and 2021 remain almost the same. Seventy seven people lost ₹2.81Cr via other online frauds.
-
Pune Police arrest three for abduction of woman
Pune police have arrested a man and Amol's two associates for allegedly abducting his wife as he suspected her character and wanted to murder her. Based on a complaint by the 26-year-old woman, Chandan nagar police station has arrested her husband identified as Amol Devrao Khose (24), a native of Partur in Jalna, and Mahadev Nivruti Khanapure (22) and Dnyaneshwar Baban Panjge, also from Partur. A passer-by informed the police control room.
-
Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns amid row over death of contractor
Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday submitted Eshwarappa's resignation to chief minister Basvaraj Bommai in the state capital. The resignation comes days after he was charged for abetment of suicide of a contractor who in Santosh Patil, a 37-year-old contractor's suicide note accused the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader of demanding bribes from him. Earlier, the BJP leader visited the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he offered prayers.
-
Wiser after online hearings, Patna HC scraps AOR system
The Patna High Court has repealed a rule under which advocates were registered as “advocate-on-record”, a practice only followed in the Supreme Court. Patna HC was the only high court in the country having this AOR system, though Bombay High Court has a solicitor system in place. The AOR system is, however, in place in the Supreme Court. Only an AOR can file a Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court on behalf of the client.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics