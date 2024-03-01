HC dismisses CBI’s plea for stay on release of Indrani Mukerjea docuseries

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s plea asking to stay the release of a docuseries ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth’, noting that the series does not prejudice the prosecution or trial in the murder case. A detailed order explaining the refusal will be provided separately. The court observed that public debates on proceedings are reported without censorship and that everything in the series is already in the public domain

The CBI approached the court after failing to obtain a stay from the trial court. Expressing concerns about potential prejudice to the trial and witnesses, the court had previously asked Netflix to arrange a special screening for both the agency and the court. Netflix had postponed the series release accordingly, but shortly after the court’s order, it was made available to the public.

A division bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere and justice Manjusha Despande, after viewing the series, concluded that it does not prejudice the prosecution but rather presents its perspective. The docuseries, involving Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case was initially set to premiere on Netflix on February 23.

During the hearing on Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Devyang Vyas argued that the series could seriously prejudice the trial, labelling it as ‘scripted’ and ‘one-directional’. However, the court, having watched the series, found no such prejudice.

“Not a single witness has said anything. Let us not say much as the series is yet to be released. Tell us which witness has spoken that is contrary to the prosecution case. In fact, it is favouring the prosecution,” said the bench.

Moreover, the court observed that public debates on proceedings are reported without censorship and that everything in the series is already in the public domain. The court also refused to allow Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s ex-husband and co-accused in the case, to intervene in the matter, suggesting he should raise the matter in a separate suit.

As per the prosecution, Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamwar Rai allegedly strangulated Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from her first partner, in a car on April 24, 2012, in Mumbai. They dumped her body in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district the following day.

The murder, however, came to light in 2015, when Rai was arrested in another case - when he was allegedly found in possession of an illegal firearm.

Indrani and Khanna were arrested after their alleged role in the murder. Peter Mukerjea was subsequently arrested after the CBI took over the case for allegedly being part of the conspiracy hatched by Indrani.

In November 2021, the high court denied Indrani bail, but in May 2022, the Supreme Court granted her bail.