HC dismisses PIL against Jolly LLB 3, says judges not affected by satire

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition against the release of the film Jolly LLB 3, which claimed that the film ridicules the judicial system. While rejecting the plea, the chief justice said that such portrayals do not affect judges, for they are used to 'mockery' from the first day of their job. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is scheduled for release on Friday.

Chandrakant Gaikwad, a lawyer from Mumbai, filed a petition with the Bombay High Court earlier this week, claiming that the film’s trailer contained objectionable statements, pointing to a scene where judges were referred to as ‘mamus.’ Calling it a ‘mockery of justice,’ he urged the court to intervene and stop the release of the film.

While observing that judges are accustomed to criticism, a division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad dismissed the petition on Wednesday. “We face the mocking right from day one of our judgeships. So don’t worry, we are not affected,” said chief justice Chandrashekhar

A similar petition was recently rejected by the Allahabad High Court, observing that there was nothing objectionable in the film’s trailer. While hearing another similar petition, the Gujarat High Court recently directed the litigant to first go through the order passed by the Allahabad High Court. The Madhya Pradesh High Court is set to hear a petition against the film today.