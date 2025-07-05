HC forms expert panel to preserve Mumbai’s ancient rock-cut cave heritage

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward protecting Mumbai’s ancient heritage, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the formation of an expert committee to study and recommend preservation measures for three historic rock-cut cave complexes—Kanheri, Mandapeshwar, and Mahakali. Mumbai, India - April 25, 2016 : Kanheri Caves in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai, India, 25th April 2016. (Photo by Samson Tupdal/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The directive came from a division bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Sandeep Marne while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Janhit Mancha, a city-based citizens’ forum. The plea sought urgent intervention for the protection, upkeep, and demarcation of the caves, which the group said were under threat from encroachments, neglect, and rapid urbanisation.

“The authorities are under a statutory obligation to maintain the caves,” the court noted, adding, “We hope and trust that all necessary actions will be taken. In case encroachments are observed, appropriate steps should be taken in accordance with the law.”

The court-constituted committee will include officials from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, the Urban Heritage Committee, and the Prince of Wales Museum. Experts from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), a reputed environmental group, and a Janhit Mancha representative will also join. The panel is tasked with formulating an action plan for the caves’ protection, including security arrangements, encroachment removal, and long-term conservation.

Ancient marvels in Mumbai’s backyard

The Kanheri Caves, located within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, date back to the 1st century AD. Once a thriving monastic settlement, the site includes over 100 Buddhist viharas (monastic cells), prayer halls, water cisterns, and carved pathways. Known for their elaborate rock-cut architecture, they stand as a testament to Mumbai’s early Buddhist history.

The Mandapeshwar Caves in Borivali are Hindu rock-cut shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, believed to be carved between the 6th and 8th centuries. These caves have a layered colonial history—Portuguese invaders built a church atop the shrine in the 16th century, only to be challenged later by the Marathas and eventually reclaimed by the British. Today, traces of all three empires linger at the site.

The Mahakali Caves, also known as the Kondivite Caves, are located in Andheri East. Dating from the 1st century BC to the 6th century AD, the 19 caves were once part of a larger village ecosystem. Though less visited than their counterparts, they form a crucial part of the region’s archaeological narrative.