HC grants bail to Kenyan national who went on stabbing spree in SoBo

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to a Kenyan national who was arrested by the Azad Maidan police after he allegedly went on a stabbing spree and injured at least eight people in June 2022. He was granted bail primarily on the ground that his trial is not likely to commence and conclude in the near future (Shutterstock)

A single judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav issued the order on May 9, which was released last week, granting bail to the accused, Geoffrey Kama Julius Kimuyu also known as John, primarily on the ground that his trial is not likely to commence and conclude in the near future.

Justice Jadhav noted that John had spent around three years behind bars as an under-trial prisoner. “There is no possibility of the trial commencing or concluding in the near foreseeable future. Detaining an under-trial prisoner for such an extended period violates his fundamental right to speedy trial,” the court said while ordering John’s release on furnishing a personal bond of ₹20,000 and one or two sureties in the same amount.

The alleged incident took place on June 1, 2022, when John approached a passerby and allegedly attacked him on his shoulder with a knife for no reason. According to the police, as the passerby tried to save himself, John again attacked him on his face, causing a stabbing wound on his nose. The police said he also stabbed seven others within the limits of Azad Maidan police station.

The police booked John under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (causing simple hurt) and 326 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and arrested him soon after the incident.

John had approached the high court earlier this year for bail, claiming that there were material inconsistencies in witness statements and that he was undergoing treatment for a mental disorder at the time.

The police, on the other hand, opposed the plea, contending that there were several eyewitnesses to the incident, which was heinous, and, if let out on bail, the accused is likely to commit similar offences.

The argument, however, did not weigh with the court, which upheld his right to speedy trial and granted him bail.