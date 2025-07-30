HC grants bail to man accused of assaulting partner’s father for opposing relationship

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to a man who allegedly conspired with his girlfriend to assault her father for opposing their relationship. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the incident dates back to August 2023 when the girlfriend, Sakshi Shah, registered a complaint stating that five men had attacked her father, Mahendra Shah, with a wooden stick and had fled. The police investigation had revealed that her boyfriend, Chaitanya Kanchan Kamble, along with four of his friends, had attacked him.

Subsequently, the five accused were arrested. During interrogation, they revealed that the assault was planned by Sakshi, after which she was also arrested, the police said.

Following this, Kamble submitted a bail application before the Additional Sessions court, which was rejected in January 2024. He then appealed to the Bombay high court in October 2024, seeking regular bail.

While seeking bail, defence advocate Ganesh Gupta highlighted that the accused had been in jail for 23 months, with no chargesheet being filed against him.

“Sakshi was in a relationship with Kamble. After her father opposed their relationship, she, along with the other accused, planned to assault him. She was the complainant in the case and was made an accused after Kamble’s friends, the other four accused, told the police about her involvement,” advocate Ganesh Gupta said.

The single-judge bench of justice Ashwin D. Bhobe granted bail to Kamble on a bond of ₹25,000, stating that the offence was bailable.