HC grants interim bail to man to assist daughters for JEE advanced

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has granted 10-day interim bail to a man arrested in an assault case so he could help his twin daughters prepare for JEE (Advanced) 2026. The court noted that both daughters scored above the 99 percentile in JEE (Main) and required their father’s guidance at a “crucial juncture of their academic careers.” (Shutterstock)

A single-judge bench of Justice Sandesh Patil passed the order on May 14 while hearing the plea of Paras Shah, who has been in judicial custody since March 2026.

Shah had sought temporary bail for a month, stating that his daughters were preparing for engineering entrance examinations and submitted that “this is the time when the twin daughters will have to take a decision of their career and will require the assistance of their father for monetary and other purposes”.

According to submissions made before the court, the twins secured 99.89 percentile and 99.68 percentile in JEE (Main) 2026. The bench observed that the girls had a brilliant career ahead and therefore it “should not be hampered because of the absence of their father,” especially since Shah himself is an engineer and could guide them in academic and career decisions.

The victim’s counsel opposed the application, arguing that Shah was accused in a serious assault case that allegedly resulted in the victim losing his eyesight and has been hospitalized for months in precarious condition. The counsel urged the court to “not show any leniency” in the matter, claiming the application was an attempt by Shah to secure release from jail.

However, the high court allowed Shah’s plea and directed him interim relief from May 16 to 26 with a police escort officer accompanying him during the period.