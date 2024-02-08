HC grants parole to 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Rubina Memon for son’s wedding

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday granted parole to Rubina Memon, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, allowing her to participate in her son’s wedding on February 17. The parole spans from February 14 to February 20, encompassing a period of seven days. HT Image

Rubina Memon’s petition for parole was heard by a bench comprising justice AS Gadkari and Shyam C Chandak which accepted her request for temporary release on parole, but it mandated her to be accompanied by a police escort during her time outside the prison. Notably, the court waived the financial responsibility associated with the escort, considering Memon’s concerns.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

During her parole, Memon will be accompanied by a police team, albeit dressed appropriately for the wedding rather than in uniform. The other conditions of parole are like her previous parole for her daughter’s wedding.

Advocate Farhana Shah, representing Memon, emphasised her client’s desire to partake in her son’s wedding and fulfil her maternal obligations. Shah also highlighted Memon’s compliance with legal procedures, including surrendering during previous bail grants.

Memon’s plea for parole was initially denied by the deputy inspector general of police, and prisons, citing objections from a senior inspector from Mahim police. However, her counsel underscored Memon’s record of surrendering during bail grants and her compliance with legal proceedings.

Despite serving 16 years in prison and being convicted in 2007, Memon has not been granted leave from prison by the authorities. She had to approach the high court for relief, indicating the need for intervention in her case.

Shah sought parity with Memon’s brother-in-law, Essa Memon, who was granted emergency parole in 2021 without an escort on his brother Yusuf Memon’s death. However, the court, considering recent amendments in the Maharashtra Prisons (Bombay Furlough and Parole) Rules, 1959, refused to grant Memon’s request for unescorted parole, citing restrictions on emergency parole norms. Overall, the Bombay High Court’s decision allows Rubina Memon to participate in her son’s wedding, albeit under the supervision of a police escort, ensuring compliance with legal regulations and security measures.