Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC grants relief to Jawed Habib in copyright infringement row

ByKaruna Nidhi
Feb 10, 2025 06:44 AM IST

The Bombay High Court granted ad-interim relief to hair stylist Jawed Habib, restraining Rashid Molla from using his trademarks until the final hearing.

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted ad-interim relief to celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib in an intellectual property dispute against Rashid Molla, a former franchisee holder. The court restrained Molla from using the trademark and copyrighted materials of Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty Limited until the final hearing.

HC grants relief to Jawed Habib in copyright infringement row
HC grants relief to Jawed Habib in copyright infringement row

Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty Limited was incorporated on April 1, 2006, securing the trade name “Jawed Habib” with formal registration obtained on December 31, 2010. Molla entered into a franchise agreement with the company on June 5, 2017. However, the agreement was later terminated due to non-payment of royalties. Despite receiving two reminder notices in 2022, Molla failed to clear his dues and continued to use Habib’s registered trademarks and artistic works. Consequently, a cease-and-desist notice was issued to him on March 31, 2022, but was disregarded.

In 2023, Habib approached the Bombay High Court, filing an interim application against Molla. He alleged that Molla was unauthorisedly using the “Jawed Habib” mark and original artistic works despite the termination of the franchise agreement.

After reviewing the documents, Justice Manish Pitale observed a strong prima facie case against Molla for copyright infringement. “Unless the ad-interim reliefs, as prayed, are granted, the applicant will continue to suffer grave and irreparable loss, thereby showing that the balance of convenience is in favour of the applicant,” the court noted.

The court issued an injunction restraining Molla and his representatives from using the marks “The Jawed Habib,” “Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty,” and the “JH Logo” in connection with hair salon services. The next hearing is scheduled for March 25, 2025.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On