MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted ad-interim relief to celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib in an intellectual property dispute against Rashid Molla, a former franchisee holder. The court restrained Molla from using the trademark and copyrighted materials of Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty Limited until the final hearing. HC grants relief to Jawed Habib in copyright infringement row

Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty Limited was incorporated on April 1, 2006, securing the trade name “Jawed Habib” with formal registration obtained on December 31, 2010. Molla entered into a franchise agreement with the company on June 5, 2017. However, the agreement was later terminated due to non-payment of royalties. Despite receiving two reminder notices in 2022, Molla failed to clear his dues and continued to use Habib’s registered trademarks and artistic works. Consequently, a cease-and-desist notice was issued to him on March 31, 2022, but was disregarded.

In 2023, Habib approached the Bombay High Court, filing an interim application against Molla. He alleged that Molla was unauthorisedly using the “Jawed Habib” mark and original artistic works despite the termination of the franchise agreement.

After reviewing the documents, Justice Manish Pitale observed a strong prima facie case against Molla for copyright infringement. “Unless the ad-interim reliefs, as prayed, are granted, the applicant will continue to suffer grave and irreparable loss, thereby showing that the balance of convenience is in favour of the applicant,” the court noted.

The court issued an injunction restraining Molla and his representatives from using the marks “The Jawed Habib,” “Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty,” and the “JH Logo” in connection with hair salon services. The next hearing is scheduled for March 25, 2025.