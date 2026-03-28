MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for duping a sitting Bombay High Court judge of ₹6.02 lakh through a carefully orchestrated credit card reward points scam. HC judge duped of ₹6.02 lakh while redeeming credit card points, 25-year-old fraud held from Jamtara

The accused, identified as Majhar Alam Israel Miya, native of Jamtara in Jharkhand, was tracked down and arrested by the Cuffe-Parade police with assistance from the Jamtara Cyber Cell and Karmatar police. Investigators say Miya is no small-time operator, he is allegedly linked to at least 36 cases across 10 states.

According to the police, the incident began on February 28, when the judge attempted to contact her bank’s customer care to redeem credit card reward points. With official helplines busy, she turned to the internet, a decision that proved costly.

What she found instead was a fake helpline number planted by cybercriminals.

“When such numbers are dialled, victims are lured into downloading malicious APK files under the pretext of assistance. Once installed, the frauds gain access to the phone and the financial data,” an officer said.

After calling the number, the judge received a WhatsApp link to download an 18MB application. When the file failed to open on her iPhone, the frauds, posing as customer care executives, advised her to use an Android device instead.

Trusting the instructions, she inserted her SIM card into her house-help’s Android phone and downloaded the application. The trap was now fully set.

“She entered her credit card details into the application believing it would help redeem reward points. Within minutes, ₹6.02 lakh was siphoned off in four transactions,” the officer added.

Realising the fraud, the judge immediately blocked her card and alerted the cybercrime helpline. An FIR was registered under Sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Police found that the accused operated using multiple SIM cards, frequently switching them off to evade detection. However, technical surveillance and transaction trails eventually led investigators to Jamtara, long infamous as India’s phishing capital.

The Cuffe-Parade police team, including senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad, API Amit Devkar, assistant police inspector, Rupeshkumar Bhagwat, sub-inspectors Anil Udage and Amar Deshmukh, along with Jamtara police conducted a joint operation, culminated in Miya’s arrest.

“We have managed to freeze around ₹4 lakh in an Amazon wallet linked to the accused. The remaining amount was diverted to another wallet, which we are trying to trace,” said an officer.

Investigators say the modus operandi fits a well-established pattern emerging from Jamtara: fake websites, spoofed helpline numbers, malicious apps, and remote access to victims’ devices.

“These frauds exploit the urgency and trust of people, even highly aware individuals can be misled,” the officer said.

The accused is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation, and officials suspect his network may be far wider than currently known.