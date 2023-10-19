HC junks petition seeking complete ban on Pakistani artistes

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by a lyricist and film producer seeking a complete ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry. HT Image

“Arts, music, sports, culture, dance and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquillity, unity and harmony in nation and between nations,” said the division bench of justice Sunil Shukre and justice Firdosh Pooniwalla. The bench dismissed a petition filed by Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, observing that the reliefs sought by the cine artistes were “a retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity and peace.”

Qureshi had moved the high court seeking direction to the Central Government to impose a complete ban on hiring any Pakistani artiste, like cine workers, singers, musicians, lyricists and technicians. He also sought a complete ban on the granting of visas to Pakistani artistes and a strict enforcement of the ban.

He stated that in the backdrop of Pulwama terrorist attack, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has passed a resolution imposing complete ban on Pakistani artistes and similar appeals have been made by Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) in September 2016 and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

His counsel submitted that Qureshi is a true patriot and therefore seeking a complete ban on Pakistani artistes. He submitted that if the reliefs are not granted, it would lead to discrimination of Indian artistes, cine workers etc. as no such favourable atmosphere is available to Indian artistes in Pakistani film and television industry.

He stated that by allowing Pakistani artistes, singers, musicians to work in India not only his sentiments are hurt but a prejudice to his fundamental rights has occurred and therefore the central government should be directed to impose complete ban on them.

The court, however, found that Qureshi’s notion of patriotism was misconceived.

“In our opinion, the petitioner’s perception of patriotism and understanding of the concept of fundamental rights to support the resolutions or notices issued by the private and non-statutory associations such as AICWA, IMPPA, FWICE or MNS Cinema Wing is completely misplaced,” said the bench.

“One must understand that in order to be a patriot, one need not be inimical to those from abroad especially, from the neighbouring country,” the bench said, adding that a true patriot is selfless and devoted to cause of his country and would welcome in his country any activity that promotes peace, harmony, and tranquillity within the country and across the border.

The bench noted that the petitioner appeared impressed by the resolutions passed by various organisations, and court orders cannot enforce their decisions and resolutions. Besides, the court said, the reliefs sought by the petitioner were regarding the framing of a policy and the court cannot direct the government to frame its policy in a particular manner.

