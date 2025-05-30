MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday pulled up the Maharashtra health department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over reports of rainwater flooding the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel, disrupting key medical services. The court directed authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents, especially ahead of the monsoon season. HC pulls up state over flooding at KEM Hospital, seeks urgent remedial measures

A division bench comprising Justice Gauri Godse and Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation urgently mentioned by advocate Mohit Khanna, who cited newspaper reports highlighting the flooding at KEM Hospital.

“This is a hospital. There has to be hygiene. Management cannot allow this to happen inside hospital premises. This cannot become a recurring situation. KEM was once among the top hospitals in India. The State must act—BMC will only respond if the State shows interest,” the bench observed.

According to reports presented in court, heavy rainfall earlier this week led to waterlogging in several ground-floor wards and diagnostic departments, including MRI, X-ray and sonography units—disrupting critical services.

Public prosecutor Priyabhushan Kakade was directed to seek immediate instructions from the hospital dean on the matter. The assistant dean acknowledged the flooding incident and informed the court that remedial steps were being planned.

The court instructed the dean to implement urgent preventive measures for the upcoming monsoon and directed the BMC to conduct a site visit and file a compliance affidavit by June 16.

“The health department must step in and file a response on the steps being taken to avoid recurrence of such incidents,” the bench added.